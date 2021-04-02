Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,772 in the last 365 days.

18 Community-Based Pop-Up Vaccination Sites Coming

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 18 community-based pop-up vaccination sites are coming online over the next week at houses of worship, community centers and gathering spaces as well as local businesses. These sites are expected to vaccinate 8,500 people throughout the week. Since January 15, more than 180 community-based pop-up sites have administered more than 69,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As has been the case with previous pop-up sites, these sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses if necessary. Vaccinations are by appointment only and walk-ins are not allowed.  

"We are continuing to set up community-based pop-up sites across our state because we remain committed to making sure the vaccine is accessible for all New Yorkers," Governor Cuomo said. "These sites have allowed us to reach our hard-hit communities and to address the skepticism around the vaccine, and they have been instrumental in making the vaccine distribution more equitable. Our collaboration with local leaders and organizations is proof of just how important these voices are in their respective communities, and we will continue to work with them until every New Yorker has access to the vaccine."    

The establishment of many of these vaccination sites was made possible through partnerships with multiple public and private health care providers. Host sites and partner providers conduct outreach within their communities and work with community leaders and organizations to identify eligible New Yorkers and schedule vaccination appointments. The 18 sites being established over the next week are located at the addresses below:

NEW YORK CITY Starling Diagnostics  1480 East Avenue  Bronx, NY  Open: Friday, April 2 through Saturday, April 3, 9AM-5PM

United Palace  4140 Broadway  New York, NY  Open: Friday, April 2, 9AM-5PM 

Memorial Baptist Church  141 W 115th Street  New York, NY  Open: Saturday, April 3, 9AM-5PM 

Albanian Islamic Cultural Center  307 Victory Blvd  Staten Island, NY  Open: Thursday, April 8, 9AM-7PM

Evangelical Crusade of Fishers of Men Church  557 E 31st Street  Brooklyn, NY  Open: Thursday, April 8 through Friday, April 9, 9AM-5PM  

LONG ISLAND Patchogue YMCA  255 W. Main Street  Patchogue, NY  Open: Tuesday, April 6, 9AM-2PM and Thursday, April 8, 9AM-2PM  

Temple Beth El of Great Neck  5 Old Mill Road  Great Neck, NY Open: Tuesday, April 6, 9AM-5PM  

Unkechaug Tribal Nation  151 Poospatuck Lane Mastic, NY  Open: Friday, April 2, 2PM-6PM

HUDSON VALLEY  New Rochelle Public Library  1 Library Plaza  New Rochelle, NY  Open: Thursday, April 1 through Saturday, April 3, 9AM-5PM     Greenburgh Neighborhood Health Center  295 Knollwood Road Greenburgh, NY  Open: Saturday, April 3, 9AM-5PM  

CENTRAL NEW YORK  Boys and Girls Club Hamilton Street  201 Hamilton Street  Syracuse, NY  Open: Wednesday, April 7, 9AM-3PM  

FINGER LAKES  University of Rochester Medical Center  601 Elmwood Avenue  Rochester, NY  Open: Friday, April 2 through Wednesday, April 7, 10AM-4PM **all appointments at this site have been filled** 

Oak Orchard Community Health Center  300 West Avenue  Brockport, NY  Open: Saturday, April 3, 10AM-4PM **all appointments at this site have been filled**

Father Tracy Advocacy Center  821 N. Clinton Avenue  Rochester, NY  Open: Tuesday, April 6, 10AM-4PM **all appointments at this site have been filled**  

St. Joseph Center  417 South Avenue  Rochester, NY  Open: Wednesday, April 7, 10AM-4PM **all appointments at this site have been filled**

WESTERN NEW YORK  Pilgrim Baptist Church  665 Michigan Avenue  Buffalo, NY  Open: Tuesday, April 6, 9AM-4PM **all appointments at this site have been filled**

Native Pride Travel Plaza  11359 Southwestern Blvd.  Irving, NY  Open: Wednesday, April 7, 10AM-3PM  

Gowanda Fire Hall  230 Aldrich Street  Gowanda, NY  Open: Wednesday, April 7, 10AM-2PM  

This continued development of community-based 'pop up' vaccination sites furthers Governor Cuomo's mandate of ensuring the fair and equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. In late 2020, the Governor announced the launch of New York's Vaccine Equity Task Force chaired by Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, Urban League President & CEO Marc Morial, and HealthfirstPresident & CEO Pat Wang. Since its establishment, the Task Force has continued work to ensure vulnerable and underserved communities are not left behind by breaking down the barriers to vaccination and ensuring there is equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state.

You just read:

18 Community-Based Pop-Up Vaccination Sites Coming

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.