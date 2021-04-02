18 Community-Based Pop-Up Vaccination Sites Coming

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 18 community-based pop-up vaccination sites are coming online over the next week at houses of worship, community centers and gathering spaces as well as local businesses. These sites are expected to vaccinate 8,500 people throughout the week. Since January 15, more than 180 community-based pop-up sites have administered more than 69,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As has been the case with previous pop-up sites, these sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses if necessary. Vaccinations are by appointment only and walk-ins are not allowed.

"We are continuing to set up community-based pop-up sites across our state because we remain committed to making sure the vaccine is accessible for all New Yorkers," Governor Cuomo said. "These sites have allowed us to reach our hard-hit communities and to address the skepticism around the vaccine, and they have been instrumental in making the vaccine distribution more equitable. Our collaboration with local leaders and organizations is proof of just how important these voices are in their respective communities, and we will continue to work with them until every New Yorker has access to the vaccine."

The establishment of many of these vaccination sites was made possible through partnerships with multiple public and private health care providers. Host sites and partner providers conduct outreach within their communities and work with community leaders and organizations to identify eligible New Yorkers and schedule vaccination appointments. The 18 sites being established over the next week are located at the addresses below:

NEW YORK CITY Starling Diagnostics 1480 East Avenue Bronx, NY Open: Friday, April 2 through Saturday, April 3, 9AM-5PM

United Palace 4140 Broadway New York, NY Open: Friday, April 2, 9AM-5PM

Memorial Baptist Church 141 W 115th Street New York, NY Open: Saturday, April 3, 9AM-5PM

Albanian Islamic Cultural Center 307 Victory Blvd Staten Island, NY Open: Thursday, April 8, 9AM-7PM

Evangelical Crusade of Fishers of Men Church 557 E 31st Street Brooklyn, NY Open: Thursday, April 8 through Friday, April 9, 9AM-5PM

LONG ISLAND Patchogue YMCA 255 W. Main Street Patchogue, NY Open: Tuesday, April 6, 9AM-2PM and Thursday, April 8, 9AM-2PM

Temple Beth El of Great Neck 5 Old Mill Road Great Neck, NY Open: Tuesday, April 6, 9AM-5PM

Unkechaug Tribal Nation 151 Poospatuck Lane Mastic, NY Open: Friday, April 2, 2PM-6PM

HUDSON VALLEY New Rochelle Public Library 1 Library Plaza New Rochelle, NY Open: Thursday, April 1 through Saturday, April 3, 9AM-5PM Greenburgh Neighborhood Health Center 295 Knollwood Road Greenburgh, NY Open: Saturday, April 3, 9AM-5PM

CENTRAL NEW YORK Boys and Girls Club Hamilton Street 201 Hamilton Street Syracuse, NY Open: Wednesday, April 7, 9AM-3PM

FINGER LAKES University of Rochester Medical Center 601 Elmwood Avenue Rochester, NY Open: Friday, April 2 through Wednesday, April 7, 10AM-4PM **all appointments at this site have been filled**

Oak Orchard Community Health Center 300 West Avenue Brockport, NY Open: Saturday, April 3, 10AM-4PM **all appointments at this site have been filled**

Father Tracy Advocacy Center 821 N. Clinton Avenue Rochester, NY Open: Tuesday, April 6, 10AM-4PM **all appointments at this site have been filled**

St. Joseph Center 417 South Avenue Rochester, NY Open: Wednesday, April 7, 10AM-4PM **all appointments at this site have been filled**

WESTERN NEW YORK Pilgrim Baptist Church 665 Michigan Avenue Buffalo, NY Open: Tuesday, April 6, 9AM-4PM **all appointments at this site have been filled**

Native Pride Travel Plaza 11359 Southwestern Blvd. Irving, NY Open: Wednesday, April 7, 10AM-3PM

Gowanda Fire Hall 230 Aldrich Street Gowanda, NY Open: Wednesday, April 7, 10AM-2PM

This continued development of community-based 'pop up' vaccination sites furthers Governor Cuomo's mandate of ensuring the fair and equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. In late 2020, the Governor announced the launch of New York's Vaccine Equity Task Force chaired by Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, Urban League President & CEO Marc Morial, and HealthfirstPresident & CEO Pat Wang. Since its establishment, the Task Force has continued work to ensure vulnerable and underserved communities are not left behind by breaking down the barriers to vaccination and ensuring there is equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state.