Governor Hochul Announces Launch of New, Best-in-Class MTA App for New York City Subway and Bus Customers

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has launched an all-new mobile app exclusively for New York City subway and bus riders—built to deliver an effortless experience navigating the largest public transit network in North America. With a single tap, New Yorkers can now find real-time subway and bus arrivals close to them and view the real-time position of a train or bus and its estimated time of arrival at all its future destinations, allowing riders to fully plan their trips from start to finish. The new MTA App also features live in-app customer support that can answer rider questions as well as direct customers to other MTA services. To get the redesigned app, customers can download or update the existing MTA App through the Apple App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). The app is available in English and Spanish.

“New York’s transit renaissance goes beyond investing in great subway and bus service — we are making real improvements to the riding experience of millions of New Yorkers at every step of their journey,” Governor Hochul said. “Anyone who uses Train Time on the LIRR or Metro-North knows that the MTA is capable of delivering an excellent app, now subway and bus rides can look forward to the same world class digital experience navigating our transit system.”

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “The new app for subway and bus customers is making a play to be another five-star download, just like TrainTime before it. This is what happens when you invest in and empower in-house talent — best-in-class innovation without the Big Tech price tag.”

MTA Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara said, “The new MTA App is all about giving subway and bus customers the smoothest ride possible. Having quick access to real‑time arrivals, clearer station layouts, and better transfer information makes it easier to move through the system with confidence. Rider experience is at the heart of everything we do, and the new MTA App reflects that commitment.”

Built by MTA In-House Team Hired From Leading Tech Companies

The MTA App was developed by an in-house team of tech experts, many of whom left leading companies in the industry to work for the MTA to develop innovative, industry-leading, and tech-focused approaches to improve the rider experience. Being built in-house, it came at minimal cost to the Authority and also allows the app to be updated and improved regularly, without having to rely on third parties.

About the New MTA App

This update is part of the MTA’s larger commitment to investing in the transit system and delivering an overall better customer experience. The app is built for customers, with a focus on allowing New Yorkers and visitors alike to make informed decisions about their commutes and quickly plan an alternate route if a service change occurs.

The new MTA App retains popular features that frequent users currently rely on, including favorited lines, routes and stops, per-station arrival times for specific trains and buses, improved user location accuracy, and an in-app trip planner. The new app will also continue to allow users to book and manage Access-A-Ride trips. The app will not store any user data, including location. Railroad customers will continue to benefit from the TrainTime App where LIRR or Metro-North riders can buy and use tickets, plan their trips, and track their trains.

Below is a detailed breakdown of new features in the new MTA App:

Subway Experience

Access to key information, including real-time subway arrival data, station wayfinding, and transfers have been improved in several ways, delivering an overall faster and easier experience navigating the subway system. The app features more accurate, higher-frequency updates to subway arrival times and locations; a clearer representation of stations with multiple levels and subway lines; information about service changes affecting individual subway lines at a specific station; markers showing riders where to stand on the platform for boarding as well as exiting; improved labels for subway directions; improved service alert iconography, and live arrival times for subway-to-subway and subway-to-bus transfers.

Bus Experience

The new MTA App strengthens and enhances real-time bus service information, making it the go-to tool for bus riders. Features include more accurate, higher-frequency updates to bus arrivals and locations; trip-level views for favorited bus routes; real-time bus location markers; arrival times for all bus routes at a specific stop; improved bus stop iconography for easier navigation, and live arrival times for bus-to-bus and bus-to-subway transfers.

Accessibility

The updated MTA App is focused on providing fast, easy to find accessibility information for both subway and bus riders. Upgraded features include a new accessibility mode: a version of the subway map that highlights accessible stations, easier-to-find elevator and escalator status, support for screen readers and font scaling, and continued integration with Access-A-Ride, allowing customers to book and manage trips.

Live Customer Care

The new MTA app supports live 24/7 agent customer care where customers can get immediate assistance with questions relating to subway, bus, commuter rail, the OMNY tap-and-ride system and fare/toll charges, among other topics.

Planned Service Changes

The MTA App makes it easy to look up current and future subway and bus service changes for the lines you care about most. Customers can select now, tonight, tomorrow or this weekend to look up planned work that may affect their travel.

MTA Lost and Found

The new MTA App has a direct link to the official MTA Lost and Found page, providing subway, bus and commuter rail customers with a quick and efficient way to file a claim for lost property.

Future Updates

This update establishes the foundation for continued improvements to the MTA App. New features are expected later this year, including OMNY account management ride history.