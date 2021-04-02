The other defendants included “Hong Kong’s father of democracy” Martin Lee and veteran pro-democracy figures Albert Ho and Lee Cheuk-yan. They were charged with organizing and taking part in a peaceful protest on Hong Kong Island on August 18, 2019, which had been banned by police. Among the nine defendants, all but ex-lawmakers Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday, judge Amanda Woodcock convicted the defendants, adding they will be sentenced at another date. The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment.

“The prosecution is able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that all the defendants organized what amounted to an unauthorized assembly on August 18, 2019,” she told the court.

The decision followed a 20-day trial in February and March, one of many that have emerged from the almost year-long unrest that rocked the city in 2019.

On the day in question, hundreds of thousands of protesters marched from Victoria Park to Central amid the ongoing…

Read Full Story

The post Hong Kong court docket convicts Jimmy Lai, Martin Lee and different pro-democracy activists over 2019 protest appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.