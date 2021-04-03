Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 327 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,772 in the last 365 days.

Wok hei: The science behind ‘the breath of a wok’

(CNN) — Chef Kwok Keung Tung tosses the wok with one hand, using the other to stir with a metal spatula.

Both hands occupied, he uses his knee to nudge the gas stove’s lever up and down to control the fire fan, sporadically engulfing a third of the wok in flames.

It takes only three minutes for the lump of white rice to transform into the bowl of golden fried rice he places on the serving counter.

“This is what you’re looking for — wok hei (the breath of wok),” Danny Yip, co-founder of Hong Kong restaurant The Chairman, tells CNN Travel.

“Wok is the essence of Chinese cooking in South China. And Cantonese chefs are the master of fire and wok.”

Wok hei: An invisible but essential ingredient in Cantonese cooking.

Maggie Hiufu Wong/CNN

If anyone’s an authority on the subject of wok hei, it’s Yip.

For those who grew up in a Cantonese family, it’s almost impossible to go to a Chinese restaurant without hearing someone — usually older — comment “gau wok hei” (enough wok hei) or “ng gau…

You just read:

Wok hei: The science behind ‘the breath of a wok’

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.