Conscious Culture Publishing Set to Release Children’s Picture Book on African Legend, Makeda: The Queen of Sheba
A new picture book based on one of the world’s most mysterious African female leaders, The Queen of Sheba.
From child, to the princess, to queen, Makeda’s journey is filled with lessons of resilience and redemption.
Indiegogo campaign underway for Conscious Culture Publishing creator of African historical fiction and diverse content for young readers ages 5-9.
CCP’s fourth picture book, MAKEDA: The Queen of Sheba, is about the struggle of a princess working to lead the kingdom after her father tragically dies. The story highlights her strength and courage as Princess Makeda navigates a toxic male-dominated hierarchy to avenge her father’s death. From child to princess, to the queen, Makeda’s journey is filled with lessons of resilience and redemption. Compiling research from history, scripture, and Ethiopian legend, Marlon’s vision focuses on core principles of leadership that Makeda follows to achieve success.
Marlon McKenny started Conscious Culture Publishing to address the need for more high-quality contemporary Afrocentric children’s books for his 6-year-old daughter. “With my experience in 3D tech, animation, and my love of African history, I felt that it was my obligation to create stories to educate and entertain kids just like her,” he explains.
Founded in 2016, Conscious Culture Publishing is committed to creating African historical fiction and diverse content that push the boundaries of traditional storytelling for young readers ages 5-9. Current titles include Alice in Wonderland Remixed (2018) a modern retelling of the Lewis Carroll classic with the diverse subject matter, The Genius of Egypt (2019) the incredible story of the world’s first multi-faceted genius, Imhotep, and Uptown Dragon (2020), the heartwarming tale of 10-year-old Kamal who discovers a baby dragon in the Crown Heights, Brooklyn.CCP has established a following and garnered a reputation for creating unique narratives inspired by the diaspora that educate and empower young black children.
“Black women are the #1 book-buying demographic, starting new businesses and graduating with college degrees at higher rates than other demographics. This book is for the young girls who are aspiring to lead this nation in the areas of science, technology, engineering, government, entrepreneurship, and more. They have seen Barack and Michelle Obama in the White House, they were delighted to see Amanda Gorman deliver the inauguration poem, they rock their pearls and Chuck Taylors in honor of Vice President, Kamala Harris. They have seen black excellence and believe they will lead the nation one day. This rarely told narrative of an African princess is what young black children need today”, says Dawn Michelle Hardy a book publishing executive.
“I understand the importance and value of black buying power and the support of our community when it comes to promoting a picture book such as MAKEDA and that is why we are using a crowdfunding campaign for this book. The money raised will help us produce books and other items at a healthy enough volume that we can be sustainable and continue to create diverse products like this one. Signed book packages range from $25 to $75 and I’m also offering a $150 tutorial session to show others artists how I create illustrations using 3D Software. Each one teach one”, says McKenney.
The Crowdfunding campaign for Makeda: The Queen of Sheba will be over on April 12th, 2021, so it’s imperative to raise as much money as possible. Every dollar contributes to ambitious black women, fathers, educators, caretakers, and community leaders who want to empower young black girls with a sense of history, pride, and motivation for success.
