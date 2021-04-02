“From Broken to Beautiful” opening at Susan Hensel Gallery
Susan Hensel Gallery is exhibiting a new online exclusive show from mixed media painter K. Daphnae Koop titled From Broken to Beautiful.
Opening April 15th and running to June 15th, the show is made up of Koop’s intricate painted wood pieces, constructed using recycled materials. Her work recombines these cast-off materials into carved wall hangings that also act as a canvas for painted ornamentation.
Koop expresses the reality of the world through the things it casts away. In the artist’s own words, “My interest in used or abused materials is central to my work. It is an expression both of the life and beauty that exists in the ordinary, and of notions of reclamation and rebirth. The combination of carved texture, rich color, and sparkle of shattered glass acts as a visual reminder of the spirit and light that flows through each of us.”
From Broken to Beautiful is a massive collection of art that appears like enchanted artifacts, made through the combination of found objects and the artist’s hands. Many of the pieces are titled with lines from poetry and discuss the relation of her work to the natural world.
Koop was raised in Minnesota where she learned the art of traditional crafts and construction from her grandparents. She spent much of her time in rural settings, appreciating the bounty of nature. She went on to earn her BFA from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, and spent most of her career in New York City.
After returning to Minnesota, she has focused on creating wall art out of found wood, combining these pieces in a quilt-like way. It is from this latest work that the series From Broken to Beautiful draws.
Koop’s work has been featured in exhibitions in New York, New England and throughout the Midwest. It is currently held in both private and public collections.
The Susan Hensel Gallery is proud to present this incredible exhibit as an online exclusive show. The gallery focuses on compelling objects, meaningful use of materials and engaging sculpture, now available through its online space. It is a gallery where experimental ideas and works of the hand join to create unique sensory experiences.
Visit Artsy.net/susan-hensel-gallery to see the online exclusive show From Broken to Beautiful beginning April 15th and running until June 15th.
