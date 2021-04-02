US and members of Iran nuclear deal will meet subsequent week in Vienna

Senior officials from the governments of Iran, France, the UK, Germany, Russia, China, the US and the EU will all be in the same city. The American and Iranian officials will not meet directly, but the US team plans to meet officials from the other countries that are signatories to the deal, the senior administration official said. It is unclear how long the meetings will last for, the official said.

On Friday, the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the formal name for the nuclear deal, met virtually without the United States and confirmed another meeting will take place next week in Vienna.

The commission will meet relevant experts to “to clearly identify sanctions lifting and nuclear implementation measures.”

The Biden administration said that discussions in Vienna will focus on identifying actions that both the US and Iran will need to take in order to come back into compliance with the Iran deal, including the US lifting sanctions. “The primary issues…

