Hoyer Statement on Today’s Attack at the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today:

“I am heartbroken to learn that one of the U.S. Capitol Police officers involved in today’s incident has been killed in the line of duty. The officer’s family will be in my thoughts, and I pray for the health and well-being of the other officer injured. They and their fellow officers displayed great courage and professionalism in protecting the Capitol and those inside, quickly taking control of the situation and neutralizing the threat. While many details of today’s incident are not yet known, what we do know with certainty is that the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to defend the Capitol complex and the institutions of our democracy have the gratitude of the nation they serve.”