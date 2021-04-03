Mayor of London’s ongoing participation in digital inclusion program to help more disadvantaged people who can’t afford laptops.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, April 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The current situation is shedding light on the need for people to be connected and informed through the internet and being online is a lifeline now more than ever.SocialBox.Biz, a digital inclusion platform that works to find old, outdated, and unneeded laptops and rehome them to those in need with open source software, is encouraging large organisations to release their old tech to their longstanding initiative during this time. SocialBox.Biz is increasingly working towards sustainable ongoing participation in their innovative program an is inviting additional organisations to participate.Named as “Hero innovators and change makers in 2021,” by The Independent newspaper as a testament to their Laptops for the Homeless, Elderly and Refugees Initiative, SocialBox.Biz is proving what’s possible when companies and organizations come together to better society.GLA and the Mayor of London, who pledged their old laptops and computers to help the vulnerable stay connected, confirmed this month that they will be participating in another upcoming collection of old yet usable laptops and other tech.Carolyn Williams at SocialBox.Biz highlighted how older people living on a small pension or pension credit often can’t afford laptops as well as refugees and homeless people in partnering accommodation services who are trying to get back on their feet. While many people take for granted the ease of hopping online, it’s not that easy for everyone. “We need every organisation to start looking at their procurement policy to help tackle digital isolation,” said Williams. “We need their old tech as soon as possible to support those in need on an ongoing basis.”“If you’re a company or larger organisation, we need your old laptops and other no longer needed tech now for our longstanding initiative,” said Williams. “The pandemic has shown digital poverty in a new light, and now we have a manifesto that includes eliminating digital poverty by 2030.”Anyone wishing to show support for the initiative can refer to and share the following: https://twitter.com/SocialBoxBiz/status/1334448259549552640 Connect with SocialBox.Biz at https://www.socialbox.biz/contact-us/ About SocialBox.BizSocialBox.Biz is a community interest company (CIC) improving the local community by providing innovative tech solutions.###