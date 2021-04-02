JOHN MEDINA BUYS HOUSES JOINS “A KID LIKE ME FOUNDATION” TO BRING HOPE AND HAPPINESS TO UNDERSERVED YOUTH IN SOUTH LA
Real estate Investor John Medina, student philanthropist Brennan Elming, LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino, and LAPD join to support underserved kids in South LA.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Investor, John Medina, CEO of John Medina Buys Houses, in San Pedro, CA has partnered with A Kid Like Me Foundation, the Los Angeles Police Department Community Saftey Partnership Bureau, Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino, and St. Lawrence of Brindisi School to serve and reward underprivileged youth in the Los Angeles area.
John Medina Buys Houses focuses on providing under-served communities’ children and families with tools to realize their own potential, go to college, as well as have successful careers. The company is invested in the future of children in the San Pedro and Los Angeles Communities. For every house bought and sold by John Medina Buys Houses a portion of funds received go to the charities the company cares for and supports including A Kid Like Me Foundation.
At the end of 2018, John’s San Pedro area family dentist and mother of Brennan Elming, the inspiration behind A Kid Like Me Foundation, alerted him about her son’s new venture. Medina determined his company was a perfect partner for A Kid Like Me given their mutual passion to serve underprivileged youth and their families in their shared community.
Elming, a senior honors student and varsity athlete at Bishop Montgomery High School, is also involved in student government and is a club leader and founder. In 2017, while participating in a school-sponsored football tournament with schools from less advantaged communities than his own, it became apparent to Elming that the kids he had been playing and socializing with that day were “just like him,” but that so many of those kids did not own any of the popular video and gaming systems that he and his friends were fortunate enough to own.
An active member at St. John Fisher Parish, serving as Head Acolyte, Eucharistic Minister, and Confirmation Teen Leader, Elming is very committed to community service, especially through assisting the homeless. He couldn’t believe how he just assumed that every kid his age had a gaming system of some kind. He decided that he needed to find a way to make a difference in the lives of disadvantaged kids and provide them the opportunity to own a game system too. Elming took action to start the “A Kid Like Me Service Project.” He began raising funds to purchase Nintendo Switch game consoles to gift to specific kids in South Los Angeles schools.
On March 6, 2020, The John Medina Buys Houses team joined Brennan Elming and A Kid Like Me Foundation at St. Lawrence of Brindisi Catholic Church, located in Watts/South Los Angeles to present a Nintendo Switch handheld game console gift to Pedro, an outstanding student at Saint Lawrence of Brindisi School, was chosen as the recipient by his principal, Mrs. Alicia Camacho. Others in attendance at the event were Pedro’s mother and sister, John Medina Buys Houses VP, Ricky Magana, Peggy Kaelin (Acquisitions Manager), and Brian Soto (Office Manager), LAPD Officers Erick Ortiz (Senior Lead Officer), John Coughlin (Senior Lead Officer), Ken Busiere (Sergeant), and Captain Billy Brockway.
Officers Ortiz, Coughlin, Busiere, and Captain Brockway work in the LAPD Community Safety Partnership (CSP) Bureau which is responsible to ensure the safety of the citizens of the Watts community. Officer Coughlin was integral in connecting all the parties together to make the day a special one for Pedro.
About A Kid Like Me Foundation - A Kid Like Me Foundation has presented Nintendo Switch game consoles over the two years in the Watts area with plans to continue and expand his resources and gifts throughout many communities with the support of John Medina Buys Houses. The Kid Like Me Foundation website is in development. For further information contact John Medina Buy’s Houses at 310-928-9688 or Laurie Pehar Borsh at 818-279-1912.
About John Medina Buys Houses - John Media Buys Houses is a professional home buying company that holds a passion for helping people, improving neighborhoods, and "giving back one house at a time." John and Yvette Medina are the founders of John Medina Buys Houses, considered one of the best companies that buy houses for cash in the Los Angeles area. For more information as well as photos of the March 6 event visit JohnMedinaBuysHouses.com.
