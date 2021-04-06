CannAssist International Signs Strategic Partnership with NectarTek LLC
CannAssist's 2CYTE technology and NectarTek form strategic partnership.
CannAssist International (OTCQB:CNSC)FALLBROOK, CALIF., USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CannAssist International (OTCQB: CNSC) ("CannAssist International" or the "Company") a biotech company that complexes oil into water-dispersible formulations, known as 2CYTE technology and NectarTek LLC, a hemp extraction company, have entered into a strategic partnership.
After years of product development and supplier evaluations, batch-to-batch consistency, high potency, superior quality and NectarTek's commitment to safety and reliability, CannAssist chose NectarTek as its cannabinoid supplier.
This agreement provides both companies with additions to their respective product lines and prospective clients. Both CannAssist and NectarTek predict strong growth with the alliance of shared distribution and sales networks.
"We are thrilled to solidify this relationship with NectarTek," said Mark Palumbo, CannAssist Founder and CEO. "We have been working with them for a long time, so it was only natural to take the next steps to cross-market each other's success. CannAssist has dedicated itself to testing, research and quality in all of its offered products. It is gratifying to have NectarTek, a company of impeccable quality in their space, agree with the utility and quality 2Cyte technology brings to their raw materials." www.cannassistinternational.com
NectarTek is a high-volume extractor of hemp and produces CBD isolate and distillate. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with facilities in excess of 35,000 square feet. Experience and commitment enable them to consistently deliver on the promise of rapid, on-time processing of hemp and production of the highest quality CBD and CBG isolate as well as broad-spectrum distillate. Awarded BEST EXTRACTOR COMPANY, 2019 AND 2020! www.nectartek.com
Mark Palumbo
CannAssist International Inc.
+1 760-990-3091
mark@cannassistinternational.com