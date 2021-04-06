Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,132 in the last 365 days.

CannAssist International Signs Strategic Partnership with NectarTek LLC

Mark and Joe shaking hands in a factory

Mark Palumbo, CEO CannAssist and Joe Falls, CEO NectarTek, confirm partnership

CannAssist's 2CYTE technology and NectarTek form strategic partnership.

CannAssist International (OTCQB:CNSC)

FALLBROOK, CALIF., USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CannAssist International (OTCQB: CNSC) ("CannAssist International" or the "Company") a biotech company that complexes oil into water-dispersible formulations, known as 2CYTE technology and NectarTek LLC, a hemp extraction company, have entered into a strategic partnership.

After years of product development and supplier evaluations, batch-to-batch consistency, high potency, superior quality and NectarTek's commitment to safety and reliability, CannAssist chose NectarTek as its cannabinoid supplier.

This agreement provides both companies with additions to their respective product lines and prospective clients. Both CannAssist and NectarTek predict strong growth with the alliance of shared distribution and sales networks.

"We are thrilled to solidify this relationship with NectarTek," said Mark Palumbo, CannAssist Founder and CEO. "We have been working with them for a long time, so it was only natural to take the next steps to cross-market each other's success. CannAssist has dedicated itself to testing, research and quality in all of its offered products. It is gratifying to have NectarTek, a company of impeccable quality in their space, agree with the utility and quality 2Cyte technology brings to their raw materials." www.cannassistinternational.com

NectarTek is a high-volume extractor of hemp and produces CBD isolate and distillate. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with facilities in excess of 35,000 square feet. Experience and commitment enable them to consistently deliver on the promise of rapid, on-time processing of hemp and production of the highest quality CBD and CBG isolate as well as broad-spectrum distillate. Awarded BEST EXTRACTOR COMPANY, 2019 AND 2020! www.nectartek.com

Mark Palumbo
CannAssist International Inc.
+1 760-990-3091
mark@cannassistinternational.com

You just read:

CannAssist International Signs Strategic Partnership with NectarTek LLC

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.