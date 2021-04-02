CARTER BROTHERS ANNOUNCES A NEW STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH ZEP INC
Carter Brothers announced a new Strategic Alliance with Zep Inc., to deliver a robust range of Biosecurity, Hygiene, and MRO solutions to market.
Carter Brothers is a proven growth leader, with a strong track record of partnering with Fortune 500 companies bringing solutions to Corporate America through minority-owned business partners.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carter Brothers, a Minority Business Enterprise and National Management Service Company, offers Chemical Safety Solutions, Consulting, Integrated Facilities Management (IFM), HealthCare Products and Services, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Carter Brothers utilizes an extensive network of W/MBE service partners to deliver premium services and solutions. Over the past several months, Carter Brothers has realigned its business from an established dedicated Facilities Management Company to a Full-Service Management Company offering a wider range of products, solutions and services. Zep is a leading innovator, producer, and distributor of maintenance and cleaning solutions for retail, food & beverage, industrial & institutional, and vehicle care customers.
— John F Carter,CEO
“Carter Brothers is a proven growth leader, with a strong track record of partnering with Fortune 500 companies bringing solutions to Corporate America through minority-owned business partners. Our customers desire Turnkey Solutions and as the leader of Carter Brothers, I had to pivot the company to meet our customer needs. My team is responsible for combining our products & services and years of experience across all industries to ensure the success of this Strategic Alliance. Our Diversity & Inclusion Platform will continue to meet and exceed customer expectations and this partnership with Zep will drive innovation and service excellence to our clients and customers” said John F. Carter, Founder & Chief Executive Officer.
Working with Zep, Carter Brothers will provide services such as operations, maintenance, cleaning/custodial, grounds, and landscaping. Carter Brothers will also offer technical services including strategic facility planning, building commissioning, capital program management, and energy solutions; as well as other support services such as reception and office services, reprographics, mailroom, laundry and linen services, patient transportation and valet services across multiple market verticals.
“Through prior working relationships, Carter Brothers has demonstrated masterful ability to integrate and partner with large companies to solve for their needs. Zep looks forward to partnering with Carter Brothers and their network of Women and Minority Business Enterprises to safely reopen America while making a difference for our communities,” stated Dan Smytka, CEO of Zep.
About CarterBrothers
CarterBrothers Company is a nationally recognized minority-owned, full-service firm offering Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) and Consulting to its customers. As an NMSDC Member, CarterBrothers is recognized as a leading Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a name to be trusted in the marketplace. Commodity sourcing through CarterBrothers will help your organization achieve its corporate supply chain diversity goals while providing integrated services expertise in serving the needs of public/private sectors in Aviation, Commercial, Power, Energy, Transit, and Industrial Industries. Learn more at www.carterbrothers.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.
About Zep
Zep is a leading innovator, producer, and distributor of maintenance and cleaning solutions for retail, food & beverage, industrial & institutional, and vehicle care customers. Zep brings a large portfolio of premium brands built over an 80+ year legacy of developing the most effective products trusted by professionals and consumers to get the job done right the first time. Since 1937, Zep’s focus has been to offer our customers the best industrial cleaning and maintenance products in the industry backed by our superior customer service and support.
For more information about this topic, please contact Tina Jones at 770-954-7010 or email at tjones@carterbrothers.com Or Amber Rice at amber.rice@zep.com
Tina Jones
Carter Brothers
+1 770-954-7010
