ActiveOps delivers innovative COVID-19 WFH optimisation strategy for TD Bank

DALLAS, TX, USA, April 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ActiveOps , the management process automation software company, is pleased to announce that it has delivered an innovative work from home optimisation strategy for TD Bank Retail Card Services, via the implementation of Workware+ , its suite of operations management products.33% productivity gainsThanks to ControliQ, part of the Workware+ management process automation software suite from ActiveOps, TD Bank experienced a rise in productivity, communication and the quality of team management, all of which exceeded anticipations. Productivity improved 17% in the first three months, and 33% overall in the six months post-implementation.COVID-19 challengesThe Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on TD Bank’s operations, with 15-20% increases to work volumes and increasing work-in-progress (WIP) volumes due to lagging response times from businesses. The challenges of such rapid increases in work volumes had to be met by front line managers while balancing the needs of the team members who were asked to adapt to changes during a time of stress and uncertainty.During the summer of 2019, TD Bank rolled out ControliQ across its Retail Card Services division. The ControliQ deployment would turn out to be fortuitously timed, providing the operation with the adaptability needed to cope with the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.A flexible and proactive cultureThrough the implementation of ControliQ, teams identified the need for cross-skilling to build flexibility in their workforce, enabling managers to handle the increase in work volume by distributing the highest priority work across the entire team.ControliQ provided the insight and tools to deliver daily reviews, forecasting, planning and improved team communication which enabled the managers of the business to be active rather than reactive in making decisions and communicating priorities with their team, taking the stress out of managing the workload.Thanks to ControliQ the teams had both the data and the communication in place, through buzz meetings, and weekly team meetings, to guide their agents through the changing priorities and respond to their needs.The transition to WFH due to the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of flexibility within teams to ensure the continuation of seamless operations, despite disruptions to normal working practices. TD Bank’s Retail Card Services department exemplified the importance of flexibility as their overall productivity improved during the period, regardless of the pandemic.Thomas Frosina, Head of TD Bank RCS commented“When we brought ActiveOps in during the summer of 2019, I was confident that it would allow us to work smarter. Once COVID-19 hit, we really saw the value. Our colleagues' lives were disrupted, we transitioned to work-from-home, and volumes changed – but ControliQ was our GPS. It allowed us to navigate these new hurdles, get back on track in just a few weeks and ultimately achieve even higher levels of production.”Richard Jeffery, CEO of ActiveOps, commented:“I am delighted to see the ways that Workware+ allowed TD Bank to adjust to the sudden changes necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic and, subsequently, to thrive in the new working circumstances.Greater communication within teams is of paramount importance during this extended period of remote working; knowing how to prioritise work and maximising the efficiency of the team through cross-skilling is crucial to avoid employee burnout and I am proud that the ActiveOps helped TD Bank to achieve this.”

