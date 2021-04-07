We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in Athens, Tennessee
We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of Preferred Agency.
— Jeremey Cansler, Agency Owner
Owner Jeremy Cansler is a real estate developer and the owner and operator of more than 200 residential and commercial real estate rental properties. Additionally, he is broker-owner of Silver Key Realty and a Motto Mortgage, also in Athens, Tenn.
“We’re excited to provide another service to our agents and clients,” says Cansler. “The addition of insurance makes this needed service conveniently available to our home-buying and rental businesses.”
We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “For years, innovative real estate agencies have grown by adding support services to their sales offering, and now they have a viable way to add insurance through the We Insure franchise business.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisees’ satisfaction and performance rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 160 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
We Insure Preferred Agency
(423) 427-6647
www.weinsurepreferredagency.com
801 Decatur Pike
Athens, TN 37303
Jeremey Cansler & Tabatha Fox
We Insure Preferred Agency
+1 (423) 427-6647
tabatha.fox@weinsuregroup.com
