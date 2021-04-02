Scout APM Raises $8MM; Acquires ExceptionTrap

Scout APM raises $8M for expansion efforts into the exception monitoring space by acquiring ExceptionTrap.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camber Partners, a private equity firm focused on product-led SaaS companies, announced that it has completed an investment in Scout APM, a leading provider of Application Performance Management (APM) software. Scout APM helps developers and application administrators gain insight into their software’s performance by providing monitoring of key metrics surrounding web application performance.

The Application Performance Management (APM) market is estimated to total $5.5 billion by 2022 according to Gartner. APM software tracks and observes software and web application performance metrics that enable developers to better anticipate and efficiently resolve application performance issues. Scout APM products determine baseline performance metrics and offer users a graphical interface that visualizes these metrics for a complete, big-picture view of their software’s performance.

Scout APM has raised $8M in financing led by Camber Partners, leading to initial expansion efforts into the exception monitoring space via the acquisition of ExceptionTrap. With advanced insight into performance issues, software developers can effectively improve their software or application’s user experience by leveraging the monitoring capabilities of Scout APM.

“Scout’s industry-leading observability and monitoring solutions are mission-critical for developers building performant, cloud-native applications,” said Scott Irwin, Camber Partners' founder and Managing Partner. “We are excited to provide capital to accelerate Scout’s investment in new products, including the acquisition of ExceptionTrap, and to bring our own unique operational expertise in scaling SaaS go-to-market capabilities.”

Multiple trends have contributed to the growth of the APM market in recent years, such as an increased reliance on big data analytics while companies focus more heavily on automation at a time when cloud computing and containers are becoming increasingly mission-critical.

About Scout APM

Founded by Andre Lewis, Charles Brian Quinn, and Derek Haynes in 2008, Scout APM offers application performance monitoring (APM) “built for developers, by developers”. Scout’s customers include companies such as Recurly, Root Insurance, KPMG, and Broadcom, among others. For more information, visit www.scoutapm.com.

About Camber Partners

Camber Partners is a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on product-led software companies. The Camber team has deep operational expertise and is focused on scaling and accelerating portfolio company sales, marketing, growth, and product development. For more information on Camber Partners, please visit www.camber.io or contact Sally McDermant (pr@camber.io).