The options amidst an unexpected drift brought by a pandemic in the path of continuing education
EINPresswire.com/ -- The year 2020-21 has made us all experience the devastating impact of COVID-19, either directly or indirectly. Almost everything had come to a standstill. Borders were closed, businesses got shut, the healthcare industry was on its toes, and education had to be paused. As of January 2021, approximately 825 million learners across the globe were affected due to school closures in response to the pandemic. On the contrary, during the pre-pandemic period, more than 1 million international students were drawn to the idea of earning an advanced degree in the United States for a variety of reasons. They include high-quality education, a flexible curriculum, a multicultural environment, and abundant valuable opportunities.
During the pandemic, an unexpected change had to be enforced and colleges scrambled to find creative solutions to teach students online, in-person but socially distant, or in a hybrid format. This drift at a rapid pace has caused a delay in reviewing applications, conducting interviews, finalizing admissions, providing support, and scheduling on-campus classes. Tuition is becoming expensive due to the fall of per-student public funding over time and because of institutions spending more per student, with uncertainty in return-on-investment. Uncertainty regarding the financial situation, student loans, and format of higher education is on a rise.
Nearly 80% of college students work part-time while studying to pay bills and repay the education loan. According to Congressional Research Service, part-time workers experienced an unemployment rate almost twice that of their full-time counterparts during the pandemic. Workers without a college degree experienced a worse unemployment rate. This serves as an indication that new in-demand skills for a person are highly essential to withstand and sail through such unprecedented situations. Dissertation surveys from qualified respondents have concluded that having a Master’s degree is great and professional certifications are better.
Choosing a university from the United States is a daunting task as each of their requirements vary and hence it involves immense research. Some have a hybrid model where it is mandatory to be present on campus for a certain period. Others require evidence of financial support. A non-native speaker must pay and appear for an English proficiency test like TOEFL, IELTS, PTE, etc. There is a dedicated fee for books, supplies, technology, exams, and activities. The overall expenditure towards higher education would hit the roof when all of these are added. Though this process is expensive, many tend to focus on the outcome and hence are eager to invest through various resources.
While it is done for a better cause, students often overlook the alternate ways which are economical and feasible. A quick answer to overcoming such a situation may seem possible with online and distance learning. However, not all online programs are affordable and as effective as classroom learning. The majority of them have a similar enrollment process as compared to on-campus. In such cases, except for the mode of delivery, accommodation, and transportation, the cost of everything else remains the same. Though there is a good degree of flexibility in learning, the pricing continues to be a challenge.
Keeping this in mind, Lucent University has strategized a way to provide high-quality education with the tuition set at an affordable level for students across the globe. Lucent has partnered with Amazon Web Services, CompTIA, and VMware to provide their official academic programs that are based on real-life experiences. CompTIA is the global leader in vendor-neutral technical certifications and has awarded more than two million certifications to technology professionals around the world. Amazon Web Services is named as a cloud leader for the 10th consecutive year in Gartner’s Infrastructure & Platform Services Magic Quadrant. VMware software that powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure is named as a leader in WAN Edge Infrastructure for the third year in a row by Gartner.
Though these IT programs are expensive, Lucent calculates the tuition based on the World Bank’s Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) for each country. It means that the cost is determined by the average income of the country where a student lives. This enables simple monthly payments with no enrollment, assessment, and hidden fees. Labs with hands-on experience and study materials are free. For non-native speakers of English, Lucent's Test of English Comprehension (TEC) is free. The University is accredited by Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges, and Universities (ASIC). ASIC accreditation helps students and parents make a more informed choice and will also help a school, college, university, training provider, or distance education provider, demonstrate to the international student body that they are a high-quality institution.
Lucent being an official academic partner of CompTIA, Amazon, and VMware, enables their students to be eligible for a 50% discount on either of the official technology certifications. The self-paced content is hosted on their leading next-generation learning platform which brings several benefits like flexibility, user-friendly interface, dedicated 24x7 student support, and lifetime access to stay up to date with the latest developments. All of these have been incorporated to fulfill a student’s academic goals, assist to graduate without debt, gain market recognition, and provide the best entry to a successful IT career. Currently, Lucent offers Master's programs in Cybersecurity and in Cloud Computing where the enrollment is open throughout the year instead of Spring or Fall.
Samuel Philips
During the pandemic, an unexpected change had to be enforced and colleges scrambled to find creative solutions to teach students online, in-person but socially distant, or in a hybrid format. This drift at a rapid pace has caused a delay in reviewing applications, conducting interviews, finalizing admissions, providing support, and scheduling on-campus classes. Tuition is becoming expensive due to the fall of per-student public funding over time and because of institutions spending more per student, with uncertainty in return-on-investment. Uncertainty regarding the financial situation, student loans, and format of higher education is on a rise.
Nearly 80% of college students work part-time while studying to pay bills and repay the education loan. According to Congressional Research Service, part-time workers experienced an unemployment rate almost twice that of their full-time counterparts during the pandemic. Workers without a college degree experienced a worse unemployment rate. This serves as an indication that new in-demand skills for a person are highly essential to withstand and sail through such unprecedented situations. Dissertation surveys from qualified respondents have concluded that having a Master’s degree is great and professional certifications are better.
Choosing a university from the United States is a daunting task as each of their requirements vary and hence it involves immense research. Some have a hybrid model where it is mandatory to be present on campus for a certain period. Others require evidence of financial support. A non-native speaker must pay and appear for an English proficiency test like TOEFL, IELTS, PTE, etc. There is a dedicated fee for books, supplies, technology, exams, and activities. The overall expenditure towards higher education would hit the roof when all of these are added. Though this process is expensive, many tend to focus on the outcome and hence are eager to invest through various resources.
While it is done for a better cause, students often overlook the alternate ways which are economical and feasible. A quick answer to overcoming such a situation may seem possible with online and distance learning. However, not all online programs are affordable and as effective as classroom learning. The majority of them have a similar enrollment process as compared to on-campus. In such cases, except for the mode of delivery, accommodation, and transportation, the cost of everything else remains the same. Though there is a good degree of flexibility in learning, the pricing continues to be a challenge.
Keeping this in mind, Lucent University has strategized a way to provide high-quality education with the tuition set at an affordable level for students across the globe. Lucent has partnered with Amazon Web Services, CompTIA, and VMware to provide their official academic programs that are based on real-life experiences. CompTIA is the global leader in vendor-neutral technical certifications and has awarded more than two million certifications to technology professionals around the world. Amazon Web Services is named as a cloud leader for the 10th consecutive year in Gartner’s Infrastructure & Platform Services Magic Quadrant. VMware software that powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure is named as a leader in WAN Edge Infrastructure for the third year in a row by Gartner.
Though these IT programs are expensive, Lucent calculates the tuition based on the World Bank’s Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) for each country. It means that the cost is determined by the average income of the country where a student lives. This enables simple monthly payments with no enrollment, assessment, and hidden fees. Labs with hands-on experience and study materials are free. For non-native speakers of English, Lucent's Test of English Comprehension (TEC) is free. The University is accredited by Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges, and Universities (ASIC). ASIC accreditation helps students and parents make a more informed choice and will also help a school, college, university, training provider, or distance education provider, demonstrate to the international student body that they are a high-quality institution.
Lucent being an official academic partner of CompTIA, Amazon, and VMware, enables their students to be eligible for a 50% discount on either of the official technology certifications. The self-paced content is hosted on their leading next-generation learning platform which brings several benefits like flexibility, user-friendly interface, dedicated 24x7 student support, and lifetime access to stay up to date with the latest developments. All of these have been incorporated to fulfill a student’s academic goals, assist to graduate without debt, gain market recognition, and provide the best entry to a successful IT career. Currently, Lucent offers Master's programs in Cybersecurity and in Cloud Computing where the enrollment is open throughout the year instead of Spring or Fall.
Samuel Philips
Lucent University
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn