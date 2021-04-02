On April’s First, This Is Definitely the Solution for Every Home Office
Tired of working from your kitchen chair? This might be the solution to your problems!
Before 2020, working full-time from home was a privilege of very few professionals from a relatively small line of work. Maybe because of this very reason, we were never trained to look at our homes as the place to have video calls, meetings, interviews, and so on. But when the pandemic came, forcing everyone to adapt to a new, remote workspace, we noticed that our homes differ a lot from our former offices.
RemoteWorkers, an online platform designed to connect professionals to worldwide job opportunities remotely, created a brand-new cheeky product meant to give remote workers some of the freedom they lost since they were displaced from their offices: The Freedom Wheels. The video claims the “new product” is only available on Thursday, April 1st, 2021 – and with very limited stock.
The product promises to be adaptable to any type of chair in the household, and is also available in many different colors, making it easier to match the furniture of your apartment. The benefits go beyond its name already suggest freedom to move around the house without having to stand up from your chair, preventing unwanted scratches on the floor, and even enhancing the work performance as productivity goes along with the level of comfort your workstation provides.
The April’s Fool prank is, of course, a mockery of a problem that, in reality, resonates to many workers that suddenly found themselves forced to work from their own homes since last year. The idea of transforming any kitchen chair into an office chair with some sort of “magic wheels” that adapts to any kind of chair is, to say the least, interesting.
But for those who expected to join a waiting list to get their Freedom Wheels, a piece of advice: no wheels would magically transform a random chair from your house into an ergonomic office chair that is actually beneficial to your health (and productivity!).
It’s safe to say that, out of this April’s Fool fake launch, one thing is for certain: the home office culture is here to stay, and for anyone intending to find remote job opportunities, RemoteWorkers is the right platform to begin your search. And not only on April 1st.
