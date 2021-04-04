Pharmaceutical Excipients Industry Trends Include Increased R&D And Acquisitions

Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The increase in research and development in pharmaceutical formulations to enhance the production process and product quality by using multi-functional excipients is a trend shaping the market. Excipients play a significant role in helping pharmaceutical manufacturers better support patients by increasing compliance and treatment effectiveness. For instance, Evonik’s newly launched EUDRAGIT FS 100 is a solid version of the existing EUDRAGIT FS 30 D. This new multi-functional version allows pharmaceutical companies to use the polymer in many new applications, such as hot-melt extrusion, solvent spray-drying, and solvent coating, which was impossible to achieve in past decades where only the aqueous version was available.

Other pharmaceutical excipients market trends include mergers and acquisitions. In December 2018, Roquette, a global manufacturer of plant-based excipients, acquired the majority stake in Crest Cellulose for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will increase Roquette's footprint in India and expand its portfolio. Crest Cellulose is an India-based excipient manufacturer.

Major players in the pharmaceutical excipients market are, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik, Croda International Plc, Ashland, BASF SE, The Lubrizol Corporation, and Roquette Frères.

The global pharmaceutical excipients market size is expected to grow from $6.21 billion in 2020 to $6.58 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The pharmaceutical excipients market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to reach $8.68 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. The countries with pharmaceutical excipients market shares covered are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The global pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented by functionality into fillers and diluents, suspending and viscosity agents, coating agents, binders, flavoring agents and sweeteners, disintegrants, colorants, lubricants and glidants, others, by type of formulation into oral formulation, topical formulation, parental formulation, and by product into inorganic chemicals, organic chemicals.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pharmaceutical excipients market overview, forecast pharmaceutical excipients market size and growth for the whole market, pharmaceutical excipients market segments, and geographies, pharmaceutical excipients market trends, pharmaceutical excipients market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

