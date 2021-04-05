Pharmacies And Healthcare Stores Market To Benefit From Recovering Commodity Prices

Pharmacies And Healthcare Stores Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

The pharmacies and drug stores market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices after a decline in the historic period is further expected to be a significant factor driving economic growth. The US economy is expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Greater economic growth is likely to drive public and private investments, joint ventures, foreign direct investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the pharmacy market during forecast period.

The global pharmacies and healthcare stores market is expected to grow from $1.00 trillion in 2020 to $1.06 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.31 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

The global pharmacies and healthcare stores market report is segmented by type into pharmacies and drug stores, other health and personal care stores and by ownership into retail chain, independent retailer. Major companies in the market include MedPlus, Medzone, Medicap, Apollo Pharmacy, Discount Drug Stores.

The global pharmacies and healthcare stores market report is segmented by type into pharmacies and drug stores, other health and personal care stores and by ownership into retail chain, independent retailer.

