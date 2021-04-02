Input wanted for Lafayette Forest WEA’s future management plan

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will present a 10-year management plan for the Lafayette Forest Wildlife and Environmental Area at a virtual public meeting on April 15, at 7 p.m.

The Lafayette Forest WEA encompasses approximately 2,148 acres in Lafayette County and offers many opportunities for outdoor recreation including hunting, fishing, hiking, biking and horseback riding. The area provides important habitat for species including gopher tortoises, Eastern indigo snakes and wood storks.

“The Lafayette Forest WEA was purchased to ensure the preservation of fish, wildlife, and other natural and cultural resources for future generations, and to provide fish- and wildlife-based outdoor recreation opportunities to the public,” said Matthew Stana, FWC Land Conservation Planner. “This draft plan will specify how we intend to accomplish that goal.”

Those interested in attending the meeting can join via Adobe Connect. FWC staff will present the draft land management plan for the WEA and the public will have the opportunity to comment and ask questions. The meeting can be accessed at FWC.adobeconnect.com/lfweapublichearing. Attendees will be asked to sign in as a guest and ensure their speakers are turned on.

To obtain a copy of the land management prospectus for the Lafayette Forest WEA, call Matthew Stana at 850-487-9982 or email Matthew.Stana@MyFWC.com.

For more information and background on management plans and their goals, visit MyFWC.com/conservation/management-plans/terrestrial. Hunting and fishing regulations are not included in this plan or meeting; they are addressed through a separate public process. For more information about hunting and fishing regulations, please visit: MyFWC.com/hunting or MyFWC.com/fishing/freshwater.