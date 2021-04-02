Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,116 in the last 365 days.

Input wanted for Lafayette Forest WEA’s future management plan

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will present a 10-year management plan for the Lafayette Forest Wildlife and Environmental Area at a virtual public meeting on April 15, at 7 p.m.

The Lafayette Forest WEA encompasses approximately 2,148 acres in Lafayette County and offers many opportunities for outdoor recreation including hunting, fishing, hiking, biking and horseback riding. The area provides important habitat for species including gopher tortoises, Eastern indigo snakes and wood storks.

“The Lafayette Forest WEA was purchased to ensure the preservation of fish, wildlife, and other natural and cultural resources for future generations, and to provide fish- and wildlife-based outdoor recreation opportunities to the public,” said Matthew Stana, FWC Land Conservation Planner. “This draft plan will specify how we intend to accomplish that goal.”

Those interested in attending the meeting can join via Adobe Connect. FWC staff will present the draft land management plan for the WEA and the public will have the opportunity to comment and ask questions. The meeting can be accessed at  FWC.adobeconnect.com/lfweapublichearing. Attendees will be asked to sign in as a guest and ensure their speakers are turned on.

To obtain a copy of the land management prospectus for the Lafayette Forest WEA, call Matthew Stana at 850-487-9982 or email Matthew.Stana@MyFWC.com.

For more information and background on management plans and their goals, visit MyFWC.com/conservation/management-plans/terrestrial. Hunting and fishing regulations are not included in this plan or meeting; they are addressed through a separate public process. For more information about hunting and fishing regulations, please visit: MyFWC.com/hunting or MyFWC.com/fishing/freshwater.

You just read:

Input wanted for Lafayette Forest WEA’s future management plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.