Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,080 in the last 365 days.

45 Million COVID-19 Test Results Have Now Been Reported

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 45 million COVID-19 test results have now been reported to New York State.  

  

"We've been aided throughout the state's fight with COVID-19 by the willingness of New Yorkers to play by the rules and keep themselves and their families safe, and we need them to maintain that vigilance even in light of increased vaccinations across the state," Governor Cuomo said. "Every single day, more shots go in arms and more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, and we're continuing to expand eligibility and open new sites to get those numbers even higher. However, New Yorkers' social behavior is very important, and actions like washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing make a huge difference in our ability to slow the spread. We've made progress in this fight, but there's still a long way to go, so I urge everyone to stay vigilant."

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below: 

 

  • Test Results Reported - 239,652
  • Total Positive - 8,888
  • Percent Positive - 3.71%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 4,604 (-47)
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.58%
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 617
  • Hospital Counties - 51
  • Number ICU - 894 (-5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 545 (+12)
  • Total Discharges - 162,346 (+585)
  • Deaths - 56
  • Total Deaths - 40,570

 

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

 

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan

Capital Region

101

0.01%

30%

Central New York

49

0.01%

32%

Finger Lakes

159

0.01%

40%

Long Island

780

0.03%

34%

Mid-Hudson

543

0.02%

43%

Mohawk Valley

62

0.01%

37%

New York City

2,592

0.03%

32%

North Country

24

0.01%

58%

Southern Tier

74

0.01%

51%

Western New York

220

0.02%

36%

Statewide

4,604

0.02%

35%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)

Capital Region

237

194 

18%

Central New York

262

177 

33%

Finger Lakes

397

231 

42%

Long Island

853

647 

24%

Mid-Hudson

679

404 

41%

Mohawk Valley

97

79 

22%

New York City

2,573

1,959 

24%

North Country

61

32 

48%

Southern Tier

126

72 

47%

Western New York

545

339 

39%

Statewide

5,830

4,134 

30%

 

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

 

REGION

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

Capital Region

2.40%

2.39%

2.40%

Central New York

1.03%

1.01%

1.10%

Finger Lakes

2.04%

2.09%

2.13%

Long Island

4.34%

4.38%

4.39%

Mid-Hudson

4.71%

4.75%

4.87%

Mohawk Valley

1.59%

1.58%

1.73%

New York City

4.21%

4.26%

4.34%

North Country

1.38%

1.34%

1.61%

Southern Tier

0.75%

0.76%

0.82%

Western New York

3.29%

3.48%

3.89%

Statewide

3.43%

3.47%

3.58%

 

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

 

BOROUGH

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

Bronx

4.41%

4.65%

4.87%

Brooklyn

4.10%

4.29%

4.39%

Manhattan

2.74%

2.82%

3.03%

Queens

4.54%

4.81%

5.00%

Staten Island

4.71%

5.05%

5.20%

 

Of the 1,867,320 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

22,696

83

Allegany

3,041

12

Broome

16,650

74

Cattaraugus

4,827

14

Cayuga

5,623

8

Chautauqua

7,950

23

Chemung

6,861

25

Chenango

2,835

17

Clinton

4,222

35

Columbia

3,695

5

Cortland

3,418

12

Delaware

1,952

39

Dutchess

26,230

186

Erie

74,496

506

Essex

1,447

8

Franklin

2,310

9

Fulton

3,788

20

Genesee

4,798

12

Greene

2,976

14

Hamilton

294

0

Herkimer

4,776

4

Jefferson

5,231

15

Lewis

2,332

11

Livingston

3,814

15

Madison

4,116

11

Monroe

56,881

193

Montgomery

3,619

34

Nassau

168,246

689

Niagara

16,639

99

NYC

836,581

4,322

Oneida

20,856

28

Onondaga

34,328

93

Ontario

6,354

21

Orange

43,483

252

Orleans

2,603

12

Oswego

6,633

25

Otsego

2,937

26

Putnam

9,563

36

Rensselaer

10,053

49

Rockland

43,718

133

Saratoga

13,449

60

Schenectady

11,854

32

Schoharie

1,417

6

Schuyler

934

5

Seneca

1,793

5

St. Lawrence

5,941

13

Steuben

5,949

21

Suffolk

183,206

764

Sullivan

5,576

41

Tioga

3,145

17

Tompkins

3,913

19

Ulster

12,058

79

Warren

3,199

19

Washington

2,691

15

Wayne

4,862

20

Westchester

120,316

584

Wyoming

3,085

16

Yates

1,060

2

 

Yesterday, 56 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,570. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

2

Broome

1

Erie

3

Kings

11

Nassau

4

Orange

5

Queens

13

Richmond

1

Rockland

2

Suffolk

7

Sullivan

1

Ulster

1

Westchester

5

You just read:

45 Million COVID-19 Test Results Have Now Been Reported

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.