45 Million COVID-19 Test Results Have Now Been Reported
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 45 million COVID-19 test results have now been reported to New York State.
"We've been aided throughout the state's fight with COVID-19 by the willingness of New Yorkers to play by the rules and keep themselves and their families safe, and we need them to maintain that vigilance even in light of increased vaccinations across the state," Governor Cuomo said. "Every single day, more shots go in arms and more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, and we're continuing to expand eligibility and open new sites to get those numbers even higher. However, New Yorkers' social behavior is very important, and actions like washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing make a huge difference in our ability to slow the spread. We've made progress in this fight, but there's still a long way to go, so I urge everyone to stay vigilant."
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported - 239,652
- Total Positive - 8,888
- Percent Positive - 3.71%
- Patient Hospitalization - 4,604 (-47)
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.58%
- Patients Newly Admitted - 617
- Hospital Counties - 51
- Number ICU - 894 (-5)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 545 (+12)
- Total Discharges - 162,346 (+585)
- Deaths - 56
- Total Deaths - 40,570
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:
|
Region
|
COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|
COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|
Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|
Capital Region
|
101
|
0.01%
|
30%
|
Central New York
|
49
|
0.01%
|
32%
|
Finger Lakes
|
159
|
0.01%
|
40%
|
Long Island
|
780
|
0.03%
|
34%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
543
|
0.02%
|
43%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
62
|
0.01%
|
37%
|
New York City
|
2,592
|
0.03%
|
32%
|
North Country
|
24
|
0.01%
|
58%
|
Southern Tier
|
74
|
0.01%
|
51%
|
Western New York
|
220
|
0.02%
|
36%
|
Statewide
|
4,604
|
0.02%
|
35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|
Region
|
Total ICU Beds in Region
|
Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|
Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|
Capital Region
|
237
|
194
|
18%
|
Central New York
|
262
|
177
|
33%
|
Finger Lakes
|
397
|
231
|
42%
|
Long Island
|
853
|
647
|
24%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
679
|
404
|
41%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
97
|
79
|
22%
|
New York City
|
2,573
|
1,959
|
24%
|
North Country
|
61
|
32
|
48%
|
Southern Tier
|
126
|
72
|
47%
|
Western New York
|
545
|
339
|
39%
|
Statewide
|
5,830
|
4,134
|
30%
Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
Capital Region
|
2.40%
|
2.39%
|
2.40%
|
Central New York
|
1.03%
|
1.01%
|
1.10%
|
Finger Lakes
|
2.04%
|
2.09%
|
2.13%
|
Long Island
|
4.34%
|
4.38%
|
4.39%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
4.71%
|
4.75%
|
4.87%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
1.59%
|
1.58%
|
1.73%
|
New York City
|
4.21%
|
4.26%
|
4.34%
|
North Country
|
1.38%
|
1.34%
|
1.61%
|
Southern Tier
|
0.75%
|
0.76%
|
0.82%
|
Western New York
|
3.29%
|
3.48%
|
3.89%
|
Statewide
|
3.43%
|
3.47%
|
3.58%
Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
Bronx
|
4.41%
|
4.65%
|
4.87%
|
Brooklyn
|
4.10%
|
4.29%
|
4.39%
|
Manhattan
|
2.74%
|
2.82%
|
3.03%
|
Queens
|
4.54%
|
4.81%
|
5.00%
|
Staten Island
|
4.71%
|
5.05%
|
5.20%
Of the 1,867,320 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
22,696
|
83
|
Allegany
|
3,041
|
12
|
Broome
|
16,650
|
74
|
Cattaraugus
|
4,827
|
14
|
Cayuga
|
5,623
|
8
|
Chautauqua
|
7,950
|
23
|
Chemung
|
6,861
|
25
|
Chenango
|
2,835
|
17
|
Clinton
|
4,222
|
35
|
Columbia
|
3,695
|
5
|
Cortland
|
3,418
|
12
|
Delaware
|
1,952
|
39
|
Dutchess
|
26,230
|
186
|
Erie
|
74,496
|
506
|
Essex
|
1,447
|
8
|
Franklin
|
2,310
|
9
|
Fulton
|
3,788
|
20
|
Genesee
|
4,798
|
12
|
Greene
|
2,976
|
14
|
Hamilton
|
294
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
4,776
|
4
|
Jefferson
|
5,231
|
15
|
Lewis
|
2,332
|
11
|
Livingston
|
3,814
|
15
|
Madison
|
4,116
|
11
|
Monroe
|
56,881
|
193
|
Montgomery
|
3,619
|
34
|
Nassau
|
168,246
|
689
|
Niagara
|
16,639
|
99
|
NYC
|
836,581
|
4,322
|
Oneida
|
20,856
|
28
|
Onondaga
|
34,328
|
93
|
Ontario
|
6,354
|
21
|
Orange
|
43,483
|
252
|
Orleans
|
2,603
|
12
|
Oswego
|
6,633
|
25
|
Otsego
|
2,937
|
26
|
Putnam
|
9,563
|
36
|
Rensselaer
|
10,053
|
49
|
Rockland
|
43,718
|
133
|
Saratoga
|
13,449
|
60
|
Schenectady
|
11,854
|
32
|
Schoharie
|
1,417
|
6
|
Schuyler
|
934
|
5
|
Seneca
|
1,793
|
5
|
St. Lawrence
|
5,941
|
13
|
Steuben
|
5,949
|
21
|
Suffolk
|
183,206
|
764
|
Sullivan
|
5,576
|
41
|
Tioga
|
3,145
|
17
|
Tompkins
|
3,913
|
19
|
Ulster
|
12,058
|
79
|
Warren
|
3,199
|
19
|
Washington
|
2,691
|
15
|
Wayne
|
4,862
|
20
|
Westchester
|
120,316
|
584
|
Wyoming
|
3,085
|
16
|
Yates
|
1,060
|
2
Yesterday, 56 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,570. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Bronx
|
2
|
Broome
|
1
|
Erie
|
3
|
Kings
|
11
|
Nassau
|
4
|
Orange
|
5
|
Queens
|
13
|
Richmond
|
1
|
Rockland
|
2
|
Suffolk
|
7
|
Sullivan
|
1
|
Ulster
|
1
|
Westchester
|
5