Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 45 million COVID-19 test results have now been reported to New York State.

"We've been aided throughout the state's fight with COVID-19 by the willingness of New Yorkers to play by the rules and keep themselves and their families safe, and we need them to maintain that vigilance even in light of increased vaccinations across the state," Governor Cuomo said. "Every single day, more shots go in arms and more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, and we're continuing to expand eligibility and open new sites to get those numbers even higher. However, New Yorkers' social behavior is very important, and actions like washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing make a huge difference in our ability to slow the spread. We've made progress in this fight, but there's still a long way to go, so I urge everyone to stay vigilant."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported - 239,652

- 239,652 Total Positive - 8,888

- 8,888 Percent Positive - 3.71%

- 3.71% Patient Hospitalization - 4,604 (-47)

- 4,604 (-47) 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.58%

- 3.58% Patients Newly Admitted - 617

- 617 Hospital Counties - 51

- 51 Number ICU - 894 (-5)

- 894 (-5) Number ICU with Intubation - 545 (+12)

- 545 (+12) Total Discharges - 162,346 (+585)

- 162,346 (+585) Deaths - 56

- 56 Total Deaths - 40,570

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 101 0.01% 30% Central New York 49 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 159 0.01% 40% Long Island 780 0.03% 34% Mid-Hudson 543 0.02% 43% Mohawk Valley 62 0.01% 37% New York City 2,592 0.03% 32% North Country 24 0.01% 58% Southern Tier 74 0.01% 51% Western New York 220 0.02% 36% Statewide 4,604 0.02% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 237 194 18% Central New York 262 177 33% Finger Lakes 397 231 42% Long Island 853 647 24% Mid-Hudson 679 404 41% Mohawk Valley 97 79 22% New York City 2,573 1,959 24% North Country 61 32 48% Southern Tier 126 72 47% Western New York 545 339 39% Statewide 5,830 4,134 30%

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 2.40% 2.39% 2.40% Central New York 1.03% 1.01% 1.10% Finger Lakes 2.04% 2.09% 2.13% Long Island 4.34% 4.38% 4.39% Mid-Hudson 4.71% 4.75% 4.87% Mohawk Valley 1.59% 1.58% 1.73% New York City 4.21% 4.26% 4.34% North Country 1.38% 1.34% 1.61% Southern Tier 0.75% 0.76% 0.82% Western New York 3.29% 3.48% 3.89% Statewide 3.43% 3.47% 3.58%

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Bronx 4.41% 4.65% 4.87% Brooklyn 4.10% 4.29% 4.39% Manhattan 2.74% 2.82% 3.03% Queens 4.54% 4.81% 5.00% Staten Island 4.71% 5.05% 5.20%

Of the 1,867,320 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 22,696 83 Allegany 3,041 12 Broome 16,650 74 Cattaraugus 4,827 14 Cayuga 5,623 8 Chautauqua 7,950 23 Chemung 6,861 25 Chenango 2,835 17 Clinton 4,222 35 Columbia 3,695 5 Cortland 3,418 12 Delaware 1,952 39 Dutchess 26,230 186 Erie 74,496 506 Essex 1,447 8 Franklin 2,310 9 Fulton 3,788 20 Genesee 4,798 12 Greene 2,976 14 Hamilton 294 0 Herkimer 4,776 4 Jefferson 5,231 15 Lewis 2,332 11 Livingston 3,814 15 Madison 4,116 11 Monroe 56,881 193 Montgomery 3,619 34 Nassau 168,246 689 Niagara 16,639 99 NYC 836,581 4,322 Oneida 20,856 28 Onondaga 34,328 93 Ontario 6,354 21 Orange 43,483 252 Orleans 2,603 12 Oswego 6,633 25 Otsego 2,937 26 Putnam 9,563 36 Rensselaer 10,053 49 Rockland 43,718 133 Saratoga 13,449 60 Schenectady 11,854 32 Schoharie 1,417 6 Schuyler 934 5 Seneca 1,793 5 St. Lawrence 5,941 13 Steuben 5,949 21 Suffolk 183,206 764 Sullivan 5,576 41 Tioga 3,145 17 Tompkins 3,913 19 Ulster 12,058 79 Warren 3,199 19 Washington 2,691 15 Wayne 4,862 20 Westchester 120,316 584 Wyoming 3,085 16 Yates 1,060 2

Yesterday, 56 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,570. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: