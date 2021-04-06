Home Tax Solutions Ranks No. 95 on Inc. Magazine’s List of 250 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Texas
Second Year to be Included in Top Texas Companies
HTS was founded by Texans and has grown from one to five offices in the state since we started just eight years ago, and we are so proud to have received this honor for the second year in a row.”DALLAS, TX, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Home Tax Solutions (HTS) is No. 95 of 250 companies on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
— Trey Rome, Founder & CEO
Now the largest property tax loan originator in Texas, HTS has a three-year revenue growth of 55 percent. “HTS was founded by Texans and has grown from one to five offices in the state since we started just eight years ago, and we are so proud to have received this honor for the second year in a row,” said founder and CEO, Trey Rome.“
Some other awards HTS has garnered in the past two years include: “Leading Experts in Property Tax Lending – Texas” from Corporate Vision magazine, one of the “Best Places to Work” in North Texas by Dallas Business Journal, “Best Property Tax Lender – Texas” from Corp Today business magazine, “Best Value Property Tax Relief Services” from Wealth & Finance Elite, and Trey Rome was named one of ‘40 Under 40’ business leaders of distinction in North Texas by the Dallas Business Journal.
The companies on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 210 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 44,000 people and added more than $9 billion to the Texas economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Dallas, Houston, and Austin—brought in the highest revenue overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/texas starting March 16, 2021.
“This list proves the power of companies in Texas no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”
###
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals
Methodology
The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multi-platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Fran Cashen
CashenCreative
+1 949-735-5641
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Effects of Covid-19 on Property Taxes in Texas explained by Trey Rome, CEO of Home Tax Solutions