Nutrien Ag Solutions Signs Distribution Agreement with EcoClear for Non-Toxic VoleX™

Non-Toxic VoleX Approved for Agricultural Use

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutrien Ag Solutions, the retail division of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and the world’s largest crop inputs company, has signed a distribution agreement with EcoClear Products for VoleX™, the non-toxic solution for eliminating voles.

VoleX™ is a poison-free, biodegradable, patented pellet designed to safely eliminate voles without posing risk to birds of prey, wildlife, or crops. It contains water-resistant ingredients, preventing the pellets from easily washing away during outdoor use.

In the past, rodenticides like zinc phosphide have been the primary means of controlling voles. There is a documented correlation between the use of zinc phosphide products & the widespread deaths of migratory geese and other wildlife. Like most other rodenticides, these products kill not only the intended rodent but other livestock and wildlife. As a company focused on safer, more eco-friendly solutions to common pest problems, EcoClear is thrilled to offer VoleX™ as a sustainable solution to a larger network of farmers, through this new partnership with Nutrien Ag Solutions.

About EcoClear Products

EcoClear Products is dedicated to innovating effective pest & rodent control products that are safe for use around people, pets, livestock and wildlife. The EcoClear team's chemists are passionate about creating environmentally conscious products and have received four Presidential Green Chemistry awards. EcoClear provides consumers and professionals excellent alternatives to harmful rodenticides and insecticides. For more information, visit www.ecoclearproducts.com.