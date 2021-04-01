Innovations for Gospel Impact and Dare 2 Share Ministries create groundbreaking new partnership for teens in India

252 million teens in India hearing the Gospel from another teen is the focus of a new partnership between Innovations for Gospel Impact and Dare 2 Share

VIENNA, VIRGINIA, USA, April 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The recent signing of an agreement between IGI and D2S to fund and equip Gospel-based evangelism and discipleship projects will provide a crucial step toward accomplishing the vision of reaching teens around the world with a clear gospel message from a fellow teenager.IGI and D2S have a shared objective to see an ongoing movement of teen-led gospel conversations. Specifically, this partnership will help fund the expansion of the Life in 6 Words mobile app into the Hindi language, spoken by over 40% of the population. This tool, along with other training resources, will help expand sustainable evangelistic efforts of local youth programs within India.Doug Duenkel, President and CEO of IGI, said: "Supporting Dare 2 Share’s efforts across the world to share the message of Christ is an easy decision. We hope to equip and fund this amazing ministry to exponentially grow their efforts."Echoing that sentiment, Debbie Bresina, President of D2S, said, “The vision to see every teen, everywhere, hear the Gospel from a friend cannot be accomplished by one organization or para-church ministry alone. It will take the whole Church coming together to bring all their resources to bear in order to fulfill Jesus’ command to ‘…make disciples of all nations…’ We are very excited to be partnering with IGI to make an impact among the youth of the world for Christ’s Kingdom, and especially in India with their high population of teens.”Press inquiries:Alirio Arreaza, Chief Operating Officer, IGITelephone: 301-266-2571Email:alirio@igiministry.orgPhil Hildebrand, Vice President of Marketing & Communications, D2STelephone: 303-319-6681Email: philhildebrand@dare2share.orgAbout Innovations for Gospel ImpactInnovations for Gospel Impact (IGI) is a faith-based non-profit specifically geared to help develop ministries and ministry leaders in order to spread a sustained Gospel message around the globe. IGI functions to fund and equip ministries, providing a sustained message of Jesus Christ for exponential Gospel growth through local leaders.For detailed information, go to www.igiministry.org About Dare 2 Share MinistriesFounded in 1991, Dare 2 Share’s mission to Energize the Church to Mobilize youth to Gospelize their world, has led them to train and provide resources to millions of students and youth leaders. The focus on relational evangelism training has made Dare2 Share the go-to teen evangelism training resource for youth leaders and churches globally who want a Gospel Advancing Ministry that accelerates the spiritual growth of their teens and impacts their communities with the good news of Jesus Christ.Dare 2 Share MinistriesFor more information, go to www.dare2share.org