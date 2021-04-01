RI Arts Council hosts 2 webinars to assist the arts with guidelines for re-opening and 2020 taxes

'Reopening RI for the Arts: Live Webinar with Q and A,' April 9 'Rhode Island Taxes, State & Federal Pandemic Relief' with tax expert Amy Smith, April 13

RI's State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced two free online webinars to assist artists, and arts and culture organizations address questions and concerns about re-opening the arts (April 9), and 2020 tax requirements for the artists with an update on 2021 relief funds (April 13).

On Friday, April 9, at noon, Reopening RI for the Arts: Live Webinar with Q + A will include representatives from Commerce RI, and departments of Business Regulation and Health. They will cover guidelines and best practices to re-opening the arts this summer and fall. Randall Rosenbaum, executive director of RISCA, will moderate the conversation.

RISCA is asking for help framing the conversation for the webinar on re-opening for the arts by requesting you to submit questions via a survey at arts.ri.gov. The survey will close by the end of the day on Tuesday, April 6.

You can RSVP for the webinar on re-opening for the arts at arts.ri.gov or clicking on the link below.

Another RISCA free online event is scheduled on Tuesday, April 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The webinar, Rhode Island Taxes, State & Federal Pandemic Relief with Amy Smith, will cover the tax implications for artists, and arts and culture programs, which received federal and RI Covid Relief (CRF) funds.

Amy Smith, who has prepared taxes for artists for decades, will take charge of the program, which is a partnership between RISCA and Assets for Artists (A4A). Smith will explain the tax requirements for state and federal pandemic relief efforts that artists received in 2020. She will discuss emergency relief grants and loans, unemployment, PPP, EIDL, and other federal CRF funds such as Restore RI and Business Adaptation Grants.

In addition to answering your questions, she will have advice on what to do if you already filed your taxes and now realize you filed incorrectly. There will be an update on any additional relief available to artists in the most recent funding stimulus. You can sign up for the tax help seminar by visiting arts.ri.gov.

Given these unprecedented times for artists, and arts and culture organizations, RISCA set up these free webinars after fielding an increasing number of questions from artists, and arts and culture programs. Rosenbaum added, "I am pleased to announce these important webinars and encourage members of the arts and culture community to send us questions and concerns in advance. We want this conversation to be as productive and useful as possible."

1: Event details

What: Free webinar: Reopening RI for the Arts: Live Webinar with Q + A When: Friday, April 9, noon-1 How: RSVP by visiting arts.ri.gov Send questions in advance by filling out this survey. Link is below. (Survey closes end of day Tuesday, April 6.) Who: Stephanie P. Fortunato, City of Providence Department of Art, Culture + Tourism Elizabeth Tanner, RI Department of Business Regulationon To be announced, CommerceRI To be announced, RI Department of Health Moderator: Randall Rosenbaum, RI State Council on the Arts

2: Event details

What: RISCA and A4A present: Rhode Island Taxes, State & Federal Pandemic Relief with Amy Smith When: Tuesday, April 13, 4- 6 p.m. Who: Tax expert and artist Amy Smith The free event is geared to artists of all disciplines who received support from any of the federal and state relief programs in 2020. Webinar includes an update on 2021 relief funds. How: RSVP by visiting arts.ri.gov

The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) is a state agency supported by appropriations from the Rhode Island General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. RISCA provides grants, technical assistance and staff support to arts organizations and artists, schools, community centers, social service organizations and local governments to bring the arts into the lives of Rhode Islanders. Visit arts.ri.gov for more information.