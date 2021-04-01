Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Proteome Software Releases Scaffold 5 and Updated Product Lineup

The Scaffold Software lineup and website spring into 2021 with numerous new features and an updated look and feel

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proteome Software releases Scaffold 5 -- the next generation of its flagship program -- along with new versions of other programs in the Scaffold Software lineup: Scaffold DIA, Scaffold Elements, Scaffold PTM, and Scaffold LFQ (formerly, Scaffold perSPECtives). The company also updates its branding with a new website and redesigned product logos.

Scaffold 5 implements one of its users’ most requested features: The ability to search raw data directly via MSFragger integration (MSFragger license is required). Other programs in the Scaffold Software suite now offer additional features (such as an improved data loading workflow in Scaffold DIA and a new command-line interface in Scaffold Elements). In addition, all Scaffold programs now sport an updated look and feel.

Proteome Software has supported science and -omics scientists with a suite of analytic software products under the Scaffold brand for over 15 years. The company is recognized as an industry leader in the fields of DDA and DIA proteomics as well as small molecule -omics.

“We are scientist-owned and strive to produce powerful and user-friendly programs. To see how our expertise can work for you, visit www.proteomesoftware.com.”

