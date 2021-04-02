We Want to Protect All Children
EINPresswire.com/ -- We want to ensure that all of our children and teens thrive. We can learn from educators, historians and program developers how that has been accomplished in the past and improves over time.
The same applies to protecting our children and there are valuable lessons there too. It doesn’t take a lot to crush a young person and deflate their self-image or that of someone they love and respect. For instance, when someone mentions the father or mother of a young person or teen using derogatory labels when referring to a person who is required to register, within earshot of the child, that is harmful and the child suffers collateral damage that can last for years, even a lifetime. Some children fall deep into depression and fail to thrive.
Women Against Registry wants to protect all children by introducing our current moratorium against those derogatory labels and assert that a program developed by the American Psychological Association (APA) that focuses on person-first and respectful language when describing all individuals or groups no matter what their background, criminal history, or race; should be universally adopted. Never label someone by what you do not want them to be.
I do think that treating everyone equally no matter where they come from, no matter who they are and what role they have, is a big key, because you never know who you’re talking to, really. You never know where they’ve been. You never know where they’re going. So, it just makes a lot of good sense to treat everyone the same and treat them well. ~ Arlan Hamilton
We do it partly, because our brains are wired for comparison and social currency. And in part, because we’re trained societally to determine our own value relative to others. — Good Life Project
Jenny Lee
