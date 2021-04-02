CRUMBCATCHER - Big SIGINT for Small Teams
Northeast Information Discovery, Inc. is revealing its latest Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) product to bring substantially greater capability to SIGINT teams.CANASTOTA, NY, US, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
· Live, full spectrum survey and logging
· Deep Learning Signal Classification
· Live Signal Decoding for over 400 communications signals
· High resolution Direction Finding
Northeast Information Discovery, Inc. (NEID) is revealing its latest Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) product to bring substantially greater capability to single and small-number SIGINT teams. CRUMBCATCHER™ is an integrated suite of SIGINT tools designed to provide end-to-end operational workflows, from signal detection and intercept through to signal classification, decoding, and direction finding; all in one small package.
NEID’s CRUMBCATCHER core SIGINT capability readily integrates software-defined radio (SDR) technologies and legacy systems to provide wideband spectrum survey, RF energy detection, signal monitoring, RF and audio recording/replay, signal classification, signal decoding, and direction finding (DF)/geolocation. CRUMBCATCHER's interoperability frameworks and web-based, Operator-focused user interface readily support the integration of other SIGINT, Electronic Warfare (EW), and Cyber technologies.
From the ground up, CRUMBCATCHER was built around Open Architectures. CRUMBCATCHER can be deployed on Intel and ARM-based machines and is largely RF front-end agnostic.
LOCAL/REMOTE OPERATION. CRUMBCATCHER’s web-based design provides the same user interface for both local and remote operations. Whether the host computer is next to the Operator or thousands of miles away, the web browser interface provides the same robust interface via almost any type of network connection.
Northeast Information Discovery, Inc., a woman-owned business, is an innovator in SIGINT solutions to support airborne, maritime, and ground applications, both military and civil. While our experience is predominantly with defense applications, our technologies are well suited to law enforcement, security, border control, and related operations. NEID also offers its own optimized Size, Weight, Power, and Cost (SWaP-C) mission computers for footprints under 6" x 6".
