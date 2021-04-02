Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,129 in the last 365 days.

CRUMBCATCHER - Big SIGINT for Small Teams

CRUMBCATCHER Task Manager

CRUMBCATCHER Task Manager

CRUMBCATCHER Map and Data Display

CRUMBCATCHER Map and Data Display

CRUMBCATCHER Direction Finding

CRUMBCATCHER Direction Finding

Northeast Information Discovery, Inc. is revealing its latest Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) product to bring substantially greater capability to SIGINT teams.

CANASTOTA, NY, US, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

· Live, full spectrum survey and logging
· Deep Learning Signal Classification
· Live Signal Decoding for over 400 communications signals
· High resolution Direction Finding

Northeast Information Discovery, Inc. (NEID) is revealing its latest Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) product to bring substantially greater capability to single and small-number SIGINT teams. CRUMBCATCHER™ is an integrated suite of SIGINT tools designed to provide end-to-end operational workflows, from signal detection and intercept through to signal classification, decoding, and direction finding; all in one small package.

NEID’s CRUMBCATCHER core SIGINT capability readily integrates software-defined radio (SDR) technologies and legacy systems to provide wideband spectrum survey, RF energy detection, signal monitoring, RF and audio recording/replay, signal classification, signal decoding, and direction finding (DF)/geolocation. CRUMBCATCHER's interoperability frameworks and web-based, Operator-focused user interface readily support the integration of other SIGINT, Electronic Warfare (EW), and Cyber technologies.

From the ground up, CRUMBCATCHER was built around Open Architectures. CRUMBCATCHER can be deployed on Intel and ARM-based machines and is largely RF front-end agnostic.

LOCAL/REMOTE OPERATION. CRUMBCATCHER’s web-based design provides the same user interface for both local and remote operations. Whether the host computer is next to the Operator or thousands of miles away, the web browser interface provides the same robust interface via almost any type of network connection.

Northeast Information Discovery, Inc., a woman-owned business, is an innovator in SIGINT solutions to support airborne, maritime, and ground applications, both military and civil. While our experience is predominantly with defense applications, our technologies are well suited to law enforcement, security, border control, and related operations. NEID also offers its own optimized Size, Weight, Power, and Cost (SWaP-C) mission computers for footprints under 6" x 6".

Read More Here

Contact us to learn more:
EMAIL: info@neidinc.com
PHONE: 315-875-5467
WEB: www.neidinc.com

Kristin Meyer
Northeast Information Discovery
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

CRUMBCATCHER - Big SIGINT for Small Teams

Distribution channels: Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.