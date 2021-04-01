TWRA Joins Others to Recognize Farmers, Private Landowners

NASHVILLE --- National Ag Day was recently celebrated on March 23 and the U.S. Department of Agriculture and many other federal agencies, organizations, universities, and other stakeholders recognized farmers and private landowners, their families and workers who produce food, fiber and fuel for the nation and the world. The theme this year was “Food Brings Everyone to the Table.”

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency joins to recognize the farmers and landowners for the role they play in providing habitat for wildlife and helping put healthy organic and nutritional food on the table in terms of harvested wildlife. In previous years, the day was celebrated in Tennessee at Nashville’s War Memorial Plaza but was not held this year due to the pandemic.

Farming and forestry dominate Tennessee's landscape with close to 67,000 farms producing and selling crops, livestock, and forest products. Forty percent, or 10.8 million acres, of the state's and area is in farmland. More than 14 million acres of farm and non-farm forest lands generate about $300 million annually in timber sales, making Tennessee one of the nation's leading producers of hardwood lumber.

Private lands comprise the bulk of habitat for many of Tennessee’s wildlife species. Some species are found only on private land. TWRA recognizes this importance and has several wildlife habitat biologists who develop plans and make recommendations to help private landowners better manage their land for wildlife and direct them to funding assistance when available.

In an age of heightened public awareness of nutritional content and pesticide residue in the food consumed and where it is grown, raising and eating organic vegetables, fruits and meat are getting a growing amount of attention. Wild game such as venison, rabbits and ducks are widely recognized for a low-fat content. Sport hunting of wildlife can provide nutritional and lean wild grown meat. Many tasty recipes for wild game can be found in books and on the internet. [

There also is a “locavore” movement that emphasizes getting food grown or raised close to home and hunting wild game certainly can fit that criteria.

---TWRA---