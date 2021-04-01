ERICKSON RENEWS FIRE CONTRACT WITH HELLENIC REPUBLIC FOR 2021

Erickson Incorporated is very pleased to announce that our firefighting contracts in the Hellenic Republic of Greece have been renewed for the 2021 fire season.

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, April 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erickson Incorporated is very pleased to announce that our firefighting contracts in the Hellenic Republic of Greece have been renewed for the 2021 fire season.During Erickson’s 21+ years of support to the Hellenic Fire Service, we have an impressive list of major achievements that include saving lives; supporting the 2004 Olympics; saving the Ancient Olympia Museum and the adjacent archeological sites; saving the archeological site of Ancient Messini; and the distinct honor of being recognized by the President of the Hellenic Republic.“We are honored to continue our longstanding relationship in the Hellenic Republic of Greece. We couldn’t ask for a better partner in the Hellenic Fire Service. Our crews have done heroic work over the years and I am confident they will continue to excel.”– Doug Kitani, President and CEOABOUT ERICKSONErickson is a leading global provider of aviation services specializing in defense and national security, manufacturing, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), and Civil services. Erickson Manufacturing and MRO services include manufacturing the S-64 Air Cranehelicopter as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) as well as manufacturing key aerospace parts for aerospace OEMs. Commercial aerial services include the operation of 20 Erickson owned and operated S-64 Air Cranehelicopters to perform firefighting, powerline construction, timber harvesting, HVAC, and specialized heavy-lift for oil and gas. Founded in 1971, Erickson is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, and maintains operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Australia.FOR MORE INFORMATION ON OUR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES, VISIT ERICKSONINC.COM