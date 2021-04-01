Chad Andrus with Mock Ranches Recognized in RLI’s APEX Producers Club

Mock Ranches

Chad Andrus, with the Mock Ranches Group in Houston, TX has been recognized as a part of the 2020 APEX Producers Club by the Realtors®

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad Andrus, with the Mock Ranches Group in Houston, TX has been recognized as a part of the 2020 APEX Producers Club by the Realtors® Land Institute as a part of the RLI APEX Production Awards Program, sponsored by The Land Report. Chad was recognized by RLI CEO Aubrie Kobernus as well as The Land Report’s Co-founder Eric O’Keefe at a special awards ceremony on Wednesday, March 17, during RLI’s 2021 Virtual National Land Conference.

“I am honored and proud to have been included in this year’s APEX Producers Club with such a powerhouse of land professionals from across the country” said Chad upon receiving the award. He qualified for the award by closing $9.96M in qualifying land transactions in 2020. Chad specializes in farming, ranching, and hunting properties where he utilizes his lifetime of experience and knowledge in the agricultural and outdoor communities. Chad is proud to partner with Mock Ranches and the Keller Williams Land Division to help others realize their dreams in the outdoors.

The Mock Ranches Group is a leading land marketing team with Keller Williams Realty. As members of the KW Land Division and Global Properties Specialists, where they leverage the power of the international giant’s global marketing, technology, and training prowess. By pairing the resources of the world's largest real estate company with real land knowledge, creative marketing and the personal service that people expect, they are able to create a winning combination for everyone involved. The Mock Ranches Group was recognized as an Apex Top 20 National Producer by the Land Report in 2017, and Founder, Kasey Mock was honored to receive the 2017 National Rising Star Award by the Realtors Land Institute.

“We are proud of Chad Andrus and all of our members that were recognized as part of our award programs for their accomplishments in 2020. They truly are the cream of the crop when it comes to land real estate professionals,” said RLI’s CEO Aubrie Kobernus, MBA, RCE. Top awards winners will receive national recognition in The Land Reports spring magazine as well as additional promotions throughout the year.

All land professionals recognized as part of the RLI APEX Producers Club are active members of RLI and have at least $4M of qualifying dollar volume in closed land sales in 2020. The APEX Awards Program celebrated its fourth year by tripling in size since its inception, with 140 applicants totaling a combined $3.5 billion in qualifying transaction volume. For more information on the award winners, make sure to get a copy of The Land Report, one of the industry’s leading magazines for landowners and land professionals, which will be publicizing the top winners in their upcoming spring 2021 issue. All land real estate professionals are invited to join RLI and apply to the prestigious APEX Awards Program next year. Learn more at rliland.com.