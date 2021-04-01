Santo Blockchain Labs Files SKULLYS trademark with the USPTO
Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP)
If Math is God’s Universal Language, Then Blockchain is his Commerce and Bitcoin his Currency”HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santo Mining Corp. dba Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK: SANP) today announces that has filed a trademark for SKULLYS with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Under the class of services the company filed the following:
— Frank Yglesias-Bertheau
1- INTERNATIONAL CLASS 009 - IDENTIFICATION "Downloadable augmented reality software for use in mobile devices for integrating electronic data with real-world environments for the purpose of Non-Fungible Crypto Tokens"
2-INTERNATIONAL CLASS 016 - IDENTIFICATION Art prints comprised of digital illustrations originating from photographs
3-INTERNATIONAL CLASS 035 - IDENTIFICATION Compiling indexes of information using blockchain technology
4-INTERNATIONAL CLASS 042 - IDENTIFICATION Computer programming services for creating augmented reality videos and games
The company will be re-launching the digital collectibles "SKULLYS" NFTs using augmented reality to enhance their uniqueness. SKULLYS are reward-based digital collectibles featuring uniquely designed ghost pirate skulls on the blockchain. Players can collect their favorite Skully and embark on a hunt for treasure. Our location-based service (LBS) game allows players the ability to perform geo-flagging tasks, claiming locations around the world to earn SKLY tokens. Skullys’ geo-flagging feature collects player data and consumer behavior, which can be applied to product marketing and other future big data products.
Frank Yglesias aka "Captain Jack Calico" stated, "Ahoy me hearties, from the depths of the Caribbean sea I have just unleashed from Davy Jones' locker an array of NFTs SKULLYS. We will be re-minting these NFTs in the Cardano network, and using a 3D image scanner to give you the ability to show off your SKULLYS in augmented reality."
SANTO BLOCKCHAIN LABS
SANTO www.sanp.us is a publicly-traded company (OTC:SANP) on the OTCMarkets. The company focuses on the development of blockchain smart digital contracts and IoT internet of things for everyday life. The Company also operates a website at https://santopool.com (ADAPOOL Ticker: SANP) and provides cryptocurrency staking service to potential Cardano (ADA) delegators. Through its 100% owned subsidiary SAITEC Technology & Development Joint Stock Company in Ho Chi Minh City, VietNam, the company leverages its highly efficient software engineers. VietNam is currently known as the Silicon Valley of South Asia.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
Franjose Yglesias
Santo Mining Corp
+1 877-726-8668
email us here