Pacteon Acquires Phoenix Stretch Wrappers, Bolstering Automation Offerings
Pacteon, a global leader in end-of-line packaging automation, is excited to announce the acquisition of Quebec-based Phoenix Wrappers.SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacteon, a global leader in end-of-line packaging automation, is excited to announce the acquisition of Quebec-based Phoenix Wrappers. The addition of Phoenix Wrappers brings state-of-the-art stretch wrapping technology into Pacteon’s portfolio and expands their packaging line integration capabilities.
Phoenix is a premier supplier of semi- and fully-automatic stretch wrapping equipment. With over twenty-five years of design and manufacturing experience, coupled with a customer-centric approach, Phoenix has become an industry leader in this automation segment.
Phoenix CEO, Graham Nicholson, is enthusiastic about the opportunity. “As we advance into our next phase of strong growth, we are extremely excited to be joining the Pacteon family. Our move to being a dominant player in this market becomes even more evident with this financial support and partnership."
Pacteon CEO, Bob Brotzki, says of the acquisition, “Phoenix Wrappers has shown to be a dynamic leader in their market and is clearly the growth leader. Their strategic partnerships with their distribution and OEM sales channels have helped facilitate this growth and we see these partnerships as only growing stronger.”
About Phoenix Wrappers
With over 25 years in the design and manufacturing of full line semi-automatic stretch wrappers and fully-automatic stretch packaging equipment, Phoenix Wrappers ULC is an industry leader in wrapping technology. Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Phoenix’s focus has and continues to be on continual line improvement and new product development to ensure partners are receiving a competitive product that can adapt to future growth and market changes. For more information on Phoenix, please visit phoenixwrappers.com.
About Pacteon
Pacteon Group provides a one source touch for best-in-class automation companies focused around packaging line solutions, providing the highest level customer experience. Through a broad range of robotic and non-robotic equipment, ability to integrate solutions seamlessly across portfolio companies, and full sales and service coverage, Pacteon is uniquely positioned to design flexible and custom solutions for your automation needs. For more information on Pacteon, please visit pacteon.com.
For media inquiries about this press release, please contact:
Mike Smith
Pacteon Corporation
+1 315-727-4347
msmith@pacteon.com