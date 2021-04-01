Advancing Your Career During a Pandemic

Apr 1, 2021

By: Angelyn Pinter, Senior Manager, Education, FMI

It’s been an interesting time to be an e-learning professional with events going virtual, learning being reimagined and “zoom fatigue” impacting many of us. At the same time, it’s been exciting to see how many people have used their time during the pandemic to sharpen their skills, build leadership experience and push themselves to learn more.

Our 2020 Food Retail Leader Certificate Graduating Class

This past year, we converted our Future Leaders eXperience to a virtual platform and gave attendees the chance to go beyond the event to earn their Food Retail Leader Certificate. Over the fall and spring, certificate applicants attended six live virtual sessions and between classes applied their new skills through activities and challenges. The certificate demonstrates that the individuals are committed to leading innovation in the food industry. I’m proud to say, over 150 people have earned their Food Retail Leader Certificate this past year—a record graduating class. This group joins the over 400 food industry professionals who now have the distinction of Food Retail Leader Certificate recipients.

Start Your Leadership Journey

The path to a Food Retail Leader Certificate starts with the Future Leaders eXperience, which is not your typical virtual meeting. The Future Leaders eXperience requires active participation in large and small group sessions and requires participants to synthesize what they have learned and apply new skills through knowledge checks, written reflections and team discussion. It’s a journey that takes your leadership skills to another level.

Here’s what some participants say they gain from completing the Future Leaders eXperience and Food Retail Leader Certificate.

“I started this program thinking I was pretty good at communication with my peers. After experiencing this I have found that I have a new confidence when approaching situations and have gained a variety of tools to deal with them in the future.” – Hy-Vee Employee and Future Leaders eXperience attendee

“I'm listening and empowering more. I'm also asking a lot of open-ended questions ... I think the course should be mandatory for all levels of management. Excellent course.” – Big Y Employee and Future Leaders eXperience attendee

“The framework and resources provided will help in every step of my role going forward. Not many people get this type of leadership training.” – Kellogg Company Employee and Future Leaders eXperience attendee

The 2021 eXperience Is Waiting

The 2021 Future Leaders eXperience will be co-chaired by Omar G. Jorge Peña, chairman of Compare Foods Supermarkets and Steven Williams, chief executive officer of PepsiCo Foods North America. They will share their perspective on leadership styles, cultivating talent and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic with Future Leaders eXperience participants.

As we strategize for the post-pandemic future, you’re likely looking at ways to shore up your workforce to take on these new challenges. Don’t miss this opportunity to enroll participants to work side-by-side with peers from 18 different organizations across the supply chain to ignite team performance.

