AI and Its Future in Healthcare

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In terms of technological advances, we've come a long way, but there's always a lot more to explore, as AI has opened up billions of new doors for humans to enter a new world of technology. Even during the COVID-19 Pandemic, AI has proven to be a blessing to mankind, as scientists and medical practitioners are employing AI to combat the outbreak. We cannot deny that AI is the future and it has the potential to save us from future disasters and pandemics. Artificial Intelligence is evolving at a rapid pace thanks to machine learning, and it is assisting in a variety of fields, including healthcare.

Advancements in Healthcare Because of AI

AI is making patients and doctor's lives easier by doing activities that can normally be performed by humans, but with a half of the time and at a lower cost. In the field of healthcare, artificial intelligence refers to the use of sophisticated algorithms to automate the execution of particular tasks. The recently designed algorithms will review, classify, and even propose solutions to complicated medical problems. AI is advancing modern healthcare and has endless applications in the field.

The latest AI supported advancements in the healthcare sector are:

• Path AI : it is a machine learning technology in progress that assists pathologists in making correct and error-free cancer diagnosis. To broaden its AI technology into other healthcare markets, Path AI has collaborated with drug developers like Bristol-Myers Squibb and organizations like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

• TeleMedicine: It's a method of treating patients remotely with the aid of artificial intelligence (AI), which can track the patient's details from a wearable device, correlate changes in the patient's body to previously recorded data, and alert doctors if there's a problem.

• Creation of new drugs: Due to rising demand, the pharmaceutical sector is shifting to AI-based techniques to minimize time, prices, and maximize the efficacy rates of new medicines. In terms of safety, AI and deep learning approaches have shown to be more promising than conventional techniques.

• Robot Assisted Surgery: Robotic surgery refers to surgical operations carried out with the help of robotic devices. The aim of robotically assisted surgery is just to overcome the limitations of existing minimally invasive surgical techniques and to improve the capabilities of surgeons conducting open surgery.

Use of AI During the Covid-19 Pandemic

AI is currently being used to monitor and predict the existence of the Coronavirus virus strain using available data, as well as for drug and vaccine development. AI has the potential to boost vaccine clinical trials and develop vaccines at a much faster rate than the usual way. With real-time data, AI can assist in preventing virus spread and predicting possible virus hotspots. Other ways AI is being used to combat the pandemic are including

• Early detection and diagnosis of the infection by analyzing irregular symptoms.

• Monitoring the treatment by providing day to day updates about the patient.

• Reduce the workload of healthcare workers by providing diagnosis and treatment using digital approach.

Future of AI in Healthcare

We've only scratched the surface of what AI can do in the field of healthcare; the possibilities for AI applications in healthcare are endless. To achieve a competitive edge, several healthcare firms have begun to invest in advanced AI technologies. Even though AI is a fantastic technology with a lot of promise, it has some limitations, and it will not be able to replace doctors in the immediate future. AI is now sophisticated enough to perform some of the activities that physicians perform, allowing them to devote more time and mental resources to higher-level functions.

Many healthcare providers are experimenting with AI in a number of ways, including medical data analysis, skin cancer diagnostics, lab report analysis, and so on. We've finally started to explore into the depths of healthcare advancements that can be enabled by AI's continued growth. As AI is integrated into healthcare, we will eventually gain access to high-quality and cost-effective healthcare.