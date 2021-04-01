Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Germany 1-2 North Macedonia: 4-time world champions undergo shock defeat

Elmas scored with five minutes remaining to secure a famous win

North Macedonia stunned four-time world champions Germany as Eljif Elmas’ late goal secured a shock win.

Goran Pandev had put North Macedonia ahead in the 2022 World Cup qualifier on the stroke of half-time.

Ilkay Gundogan equalised from the penalty spot early in the second half after Leroy Sane had been fouled.

But North Macedonia, ranked 65th in the world, snatched victory with five minutes remaining when Elmas struck from close range.

Chelsea forward Timo Werner missed a glorious chance to score for Joachim Low’s side before North Macedonia’s winner but somehow fired wide from close range.

‘We’ve never beaten a team with so many titles’

It was a first defeat in Group J for Germany and the first goals they had conceded in qualifying.

The loss also ended their 35-game unbeaten run in World Cup qualifying, stretching back to their 5-1 defeat by England in 2001.

“This is bitterly disappointing,” Low said.

“We were not fresh…

Germany 1-2 North Macedonia: 4-time world champions undergo shock defeat

