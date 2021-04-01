Pyrogen Testing Industry Trends Are Focusing On Animal-Free Testing Such As MAT

Pyrogen Testing Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

Companies are focusing on the evolution of various animal-free pyrogen testing methods such as monocyte activation assay (MAT) to overcome constraints of rabbit pyrogen testing method and LAL test, and to have humane treatment of animals. Pyrogen testing market trends like MAT provide a high level of prediction of pyrogenic activity and this also stimulates fever reaction better than the RPT or BET/LAL. The MAT pyrogen testing method is used to detect both endotoxin and non-endotoxin pyrogens, while the LAL test is limited to detect only endotoxin pyrogen. Merck has focused on two MAT systems for the detection of pyrogens, namely PyroDetect and PyroMAT.

Major players in the pyrogen testing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Lonza Group, Ellab A/S, Nelson Laboratories Inc., Associates of Cape Cod, Inc., GenScript, BioMerieux, Hyglos GmbH, Sanquin, Wako Chemicals USA, Inc., and Pyrostar.

The global pyrogen testing market is segmented by test type into LAL test, in vitro test, rabbit test, by product and service into assays, kits, reagents, instruments, services, and by application into pharmaceutical and biologics, medical devices, others.

The global pyrogen testing market size is expected to grow from $1.03 billion in 2020 to $1.20 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. Pyrogen testing market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global pyrogen testing market is expected to reach $1.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.4%. North America was the largest region in the pyrogen testing market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to continue to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pyrogen testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Pyrogen Testing Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change provides pyrogen testing global market overview, forecast pyrogen testing global market size and growth for the whole market, pyrogen testing global market segments, and geographies, pyrogen testing global market trends, pyrogen testing global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

