Vermont Judiciary Announces New Fee Structure for eFiling

Click here for information regarding the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and court operations, including participating in remote hearings.

Electronic filing via Odyssey File & Serve (OFS) is available in all Vermont Superior Courts and the Judicial Bureau. For more information about OFS and the new fee structure for eFiling, please visit the eFiling webpage.

