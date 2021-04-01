Click here for information regarding the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and court operations, including participating in remote hearings.
Electronic filing via Odyssey File & Serve (OFS) is available in all Vermont Superior Courts and the Judicial Bureau. For more information about OFS and the new fee structure for eFiling, please visit the eFiling webpage.
You just read:
Vermont Judiciary Announces New Fee Structure for eFiling
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.