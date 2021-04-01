Derby Barracks/ DUI Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A500989
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/31/2021 @ approximately 1914 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 16, Glover
VIOLATION: DUI REFUSAL
ACCUSED: Nicholas Lantagne
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a citizen dispute located on Dexter Mountain Road in the Town of Glover, VT. Troopers responded to the incident to further investigate. Through investigation it was determined Lantagne was in physical control of a vehicle while being impaired and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Lantagne was processed for the offense and released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/20/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.