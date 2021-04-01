Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A500989

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                          

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 03/31/2021 @ approximately 1914 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 16, Glover

VIOLATION: DUI REFUSAL

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas Lantagne                                              

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a citizen dispute located on Dexter Mountain Road in the Town of Glover, VT. Troopers responded to the incident to further investigate. Through investigation it was determined Lantagne was in physical control of a vehicle while being impaired and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Lantagne was processed for the offense and released with a citation.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/20/2021 @ 1000 hours          

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

