Derby Barracks/ Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A500992

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03/31/2021 between 1330 hours and 1900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Hill Road, Westfield

VIOLATION: Burglary

VICTIM: Desiree Ouellett

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT

VICTIM: Walker Farley

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a burglary located at a residence on North Hill Road in the Town of Westfield, VT. Investigation revealed there was signs of forced entry into the residence. It is believed entry into the home occurred sometime between the hours of 1330 and 1900 on 03/31/21. It was also reported two pieces of jewelry had been taken. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen property, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.