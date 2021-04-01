Derby Barracks/ Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A500992
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/31/2021 between 1330 hours and 1900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Hill Road, Westfield
VIOLATION: Burglary
VICTIM: Desiree Ouellett
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT
VICTIM: Walker Farley
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a burglary located at a residence on North Hill Road in the Town of Westfield, VT. Investigation revealed there was signs of forced entry into the residence. It is believed entry into the home occurred sometime between the hours of 1330 and 1900 on 03/31/21. It was also reported two pieces of jewelry had been taken. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen property, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.