Derby Barracks/ Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A500795
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/15/2021 @ approximately 1740 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 111, Derby
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Lori Hastings
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: David Whitcomb
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report from Whitcomb, advising he was assaulted by Hastings. Troopers responded to the incident to further investigate. Further investigation determined both parties had been separated and both accused each other of assault. Upon gathering all witnesses’ statements and further investigation it was determined Hastings committed the offense of simple assault. Hastings was cited for the offense on 03/30/2021 and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/20/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.