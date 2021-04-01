Derby Barracks/ Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A500795

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03/15/2021 @ approximately 1740 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 111, Derby

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Lori Hastings

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VICTIM: David Whitcomb

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report from Whitcomb, advising he was assaulted by Hastings. Troopers responded to the incident to further investigate. Further investigation determined both parties had been separated and both accused each other of assault. Upon gathering all witnesses’ statements and further investigation it was determined Hastings committed the offense of simple assault. Hastings was cited for the offense on 03/30/2021 and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/20/2021 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.