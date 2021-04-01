Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,932 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/ Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A500795

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                           

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 03/15/2021 @ approximately 1740 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 111, Derby

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Lori Hastings                                              

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VICTIM: David Whitcomb

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report from Whitcomb, advising he was assaulted by Hastings. Troopers responded to the incident to further investigate. Further investigation determined both parties had been separated and both accused each other of assault. Upon gathering all witnesses’ statements and further investigation it was determined Hastings committed the offense of simple assault. Hastings was cited for the offense on 03/30/2021 and released. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/20/2021 @ 1000 hours            

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Derby Barracks/ Simple Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.