Hoyer Statement on Iowa's Second Congressional District

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight after Rita Hart withdrew her challenge before the House Administration Committee for Iowa’s Second Congressional District:

“It is a sad day when an outstanding Congressional candidate is pressured to withdraw a clear and compelling case for a recount, in an election whose current margin is just six votes, by House Republicans who fear an accurate counting of ballots. This is the epitome of hypocrisy by Republicans who weaponized misinformation and voted to overturn a presidential election in several states that were not even close and where there was zero evidence of fraud, who are now blocking an effort to ensure that the votes in one of the closest Congressional elections in a century are counted fairly and accurately, even when there were documented irregularities. I thank Rita Hart for standing up for the voters of Iowa’s Second District throughout this process, and I am disappointed that they will not have a full accounting of the results.”