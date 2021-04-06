No One Should Hit Rock Bottom
ALAViDA Webinar Hosted by The Leslie Group Addresses Common Myths and Current Challenges with Substance Use in the Post-COVID Workplace.
The post-covid tsunami of mental health challenges is coming, and this webinar will provide employers with strategies to support their teams and mitigate future risks.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As businesses begin to prepare for a post-pandemic world, ALAViDA - Canada’s leading virtual provider of evidence-based substance use treatment - will present a webinar April 15th titled, “Common Myths and Current Challenges with Substance Use in the Post-COVID Workplace.” Hosted by The Leslie Group, Canada’s fastest-growing independent employee benefits consulting firm with clients located across the country, the webinar offers powerful insights and compelling reasons to rethink how employers can provide cost-effective, evidence-based substance use treatment as part of a workplace benefits program.
More people are drinking more often during COVID-19. In a world where only one in 10 seek treatment due to stigma, sufferers typically get help only when confronted with a crisis. The longer they wait, the worse the problem will get - for them - and their employer. Substance use costs Canadian companies some $15.7 billion each year, in absences, increased healthcare costs, disability claims, and lost productivity. Alcohol costs employers over six times more than all other substances combined, but early intervention is proven to be more successful than traditional approaches at reducing long-term health consequences associated with drinking issues. It is estimated that effective substance use treatment nets a 565 per cent return on investment.
“Digital services like ALAViDA are changing the treatment landscape, and providing employers with an opportunity to expand access to evidence-based care that increases treatment success while driving down costs. The post-covid tsunami of mental health challenges is coming, and this webinar will provide employers with strategies to support their teams and mitigate future risks” says Shawn Leslie, President and CEO of The Leslie Group.
Elliot Stone, CEO of ALAViDA, will present the webinar. “COVID-19 has exacerbated a costly yet largely invisible problem in the workplace. Increased reliance on substances as a coping strategy in these stressful times will have significant impacts on employees and their families. Mental health and addiction experts are predicting that the effects of COVID-19 will be long-lasting. It is essential that we come together to support struggling individuals through the workforce with new models of mental health service delivery that keep Canadians working and productive.” says Stone.
“An example of a commonly-held myth,” says Stone, “ is the notion sufferers must hit rock bottom. We’ve all heard people say that, or even said it ourselves, about a friend or work colleague struggling with substance use,” Waiting for anyone to hit rock bottom, besides being poor health care, is a bad business decision.” Meaningful intervention from a business standpoint must take place pre-disability.
Stone will be joined by Jonathan Chapnick, an expert on workplace law and policy with Vancouver’s Portage Legal Services. “It begins with a simple, but profound shift in thinking,” says Chapnick. “If you’ve set up a truly supportive benefits plan for substance use, employees would access it just like they do their physio or dental benefit, with complete confidentiality. No one knows that I need physiotherapy on my back, or a dental filling - nor should they. And that’s exactly how we should deliver substance use support. No one needs to know if I’m struggling with alcohol or receiving treatment unless my health condition impacts my behaviour or performance at work in a serious way. Normalizing is key to destigmatizing.”
About ALAViDA:
ALAViDA is Canada’s first virtual care provider focused on the science of substance use management. It is a one-stop-shop approach for any level of substance use disorder – alcohol and drugs – mild, moderate and severe. ALAViDA connects patients with behavioural coaches, therapists and physicians who work as a team to deliver personalized care right to their smartphones. ALAViDA is an employee benefit with varying plans and personalized therapeutic programs, which has proven to minimize time out of the workplace. Traditional rehab often costs $30,000 or more a month. ALAViDA’s program is a mere fraction of that. More than 79 per cent of those signed on reported increased control and 86 per cent reduced substance use.
About The Leslie Group
The Leslie Group is Canada’s fastest-growing independent employee benefits consulting firm with clients located across Canada. The firm has full access to the group benefits marketplace with significant leverage to negotiate effectively with all prospective insurance companies. They work with clients to manage both their existing group insurance benefits and group retirement programs and provide in-house education and communication services. The Leslie Group can implement new or enhanced group benefits programs with competitive and sustainable pricing as well as plan designs that are competitive within clients’ benchmark standards, meeting the needs of both the employer and its employees. The Leslie Group is headquartered in Toronto with satellite offices across Canada.
