March 31, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 1, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Perry Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ashtabula Ashtabula County Treasurer's Office - Certificate of Accountability 01/01/2020 TO 03/12/2021 Brown Eastern Joint Fire and Emergency Medical Services District 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Butler Summit Academy Secondary School - Middletown IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Clark Clark-Shawnee Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga Summit Academy Community School - Painesville IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Academy Community School - Parma IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin Capital Collegiate Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 International Academy of Columbus IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Department of Health 08/04/2020 TO 01/29/2021 Performance Audit Ohio Board of Nursing 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Academy Community School - Columbus IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Academy Middle School - Columbus IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Academy Transition High School - Columbus IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Whitehall City School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Greene Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Xenia IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hamilton Summit Academy Transition High School - Cincinnati IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Knox Centerburg Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lake City of Willoughby Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination Lorain Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Lorain IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Academy School - Lorain IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lucas Summit Academy - Toledo IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning Summit Academy Secondary School - Youngstown IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Montgomery Summit Academy Community School - Dayton IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Academy Transition High School - Dayton IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Pike Waverly City School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Preble Village of Eldorado 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Seneca North Central Ohio Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Coventry Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Academy Akron Elementary School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Academy Secondary School - Akron IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Trumbull Summit Academy Community School - Warren IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Academy School for Alternative Learners-Warren Middle & Secondary IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

