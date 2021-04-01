Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 1, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

March 31, 2021                                                                     

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Allen

Perry Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Ashtabula County

 

Treasurer's Office - Certificate of Accountability

 

01/01/2020 TO 03/12/2021

 

 

 

Brown

Eastern Joint Fire and Emergency Medical Services District

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Butler

Summit Academy Secondary School - Middletown

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Clark

Clark-Shawnee Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Summit Academy Community School - Painesville

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit Academy Community School - Parma

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Capital Collegiate Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

International Academy of Columbus

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Health

 

08/04/2020 TO 01/29/2021

 

Performance Audit

 

 

 

Ohio Board of Nursing

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit Academy Community School - Columbus

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit Academy Middle School - Columbus

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit Academy Transition High School - Columbus

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Whitehall City School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Greene

Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Xenia

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Summit Academy Transition High School - Cincinnati

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Centerburg Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake

City of Willoughby

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Lorain

Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Lorain

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit Academy School - Lorain

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Summit Academy - Toledo

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Summit Academy Secondary School - Youngstown

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Summit Academy Community School - Dayton

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit Academy Transition High School - Dayton

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Pike

Waverly City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Preble

Village of Eldorado

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Seneca

North Central Ohio Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Coventry Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit Academy Akron Elementary School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit Academy Secondary School - Akron

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Summit Academy Community School - Warren

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit Academy School for Alternative Learners-Warren Middle & Secondary

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 
             

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

 

