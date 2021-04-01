Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 1, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Perry Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ashtabula
Ashtabula County
Treasurer's Office - Certificate of Accountability
01/01/2020 TO 03/12/2021
Brown
Eastern Joint Fire and Emergency Medical Services District
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Butler
Summit Academy Secondary School - Middletown
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Clark
Clark-Shawnee Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Cuyahoga
Summit Academy Community School - Painesville
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit Academy Community School - Parma
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Franklin
Capital Collegiate Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
International Academy of Columbus
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Department of Health
08/04/2020 TO 01/29/2021
Performance Audit
Ohio Board of Nursing
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Summit Academy Community School - Columbus
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit Academy Middle School - Columbus
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit Academy Transition High School - Columbus
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Whitehall City School District
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Greene
Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Xenia
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hamilton
Summit Academy Transition High School - Cincinnati
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Knox
Centerburg Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lake
City of Willoughby
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Lorain
Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Lorain
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit Academy School - Lorain
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lucas
Summit Academy - Toledo
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mahoning
Summit Academy Secondary School - Youngstown
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Montgomery
Summit Academy Community School - Dayton
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit Academy Transition High School - Dayton
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Pike
Waverly City School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Preble
Village of Eldorado
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Seneca
North Central Ohio Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit
Coventry Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit Academy Akron Elementary School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit Academy Secondary School - Akron
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Trumbull
Summit Academy Community School - Warren
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit Academy School for Alternative Learners-Warren Middle & Secondary
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.