WORKHOUSE Sweeps Three 'Best PR Firm' 2021 Awards
Independent Creative Agency is named Top Media Firm; Recognized by Expertise, Clutch, and The Manifest as PR Powerhouse
In this troubling time, we are not only roused by the recognition but moved by the moment while remaining forever grateful to our clients who believed steadfast could make stardust.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WORKHOUSE, with offices in New Jersey and New York City, swept three industry high honors today and was named a "Top Public Relations firm" across leading communication sectors while demonstrating a history of promotional excellence.
"In this troubling time, as Workhouse celebrates 21 years of service, we are not only roused by the recognition but moved by the moment while remaining forever grateful to our clients who believed steadfast could make stardust." - Adam Nelson, Founder & CEO, Workhouse
Expertise Award:
Top 34 PR Firms
“We scored 404 PR Firms in New York, NY, and Picked the Top 34”
http://www.expertise.com/ny/nyc/public-relations-firms
Clutch Award:
Top New York PR Agencies 2021
#5 Workhouse
http://www.clutch.co/pr-firms/new-york-state/leaders-matrix?facets=%2Fpr-firms%2Fnew-york-state
The Manifest Award:
Top 20 PR Firms 2021
https://themanifest.com/public-relations/agencies
Established in 1999, the firm is home to creative communicators specializing in consumer marketing, corporate and public affairs, digital engagement, luxury, celebrity, travel, hospitality, retail, real estate sports, and entertainment marketing.
Clients have included Lou Reed, The Rolling Stone's Ronnie Wood, Debbie Harry, Francis Ford Coppola, David LaChapelle, CBGB, Interview Magazine, Details Magazine, Galleries Lafayette, Ford Motor Company, Virgin, Assouline Editions, Rizzoli International Publications, Tony Shafrazi Gallery, Genesis Publications, Karmaloop, Coty, Versace, and Cynthia Rowley, offering award-winning campaigns across a broad spectrum of luxury, fashion and lifestyle brands.
Workhouse is a full-service creative agency specializing in integrated marketing positioning emerging and established brands with celebrity craftsmanship. Workhouse provides full-service public relations, social media, brand promotion, creative consulting, not to mention, modern-day marketing & branding.
EXPERTISE
Finding the best, highly-skilled professional takes significant time and effort, including in-depth research, detailed comparisons, and deciphering which online reviews are reliable and authentic. Expertise features only objectively quantified=d and qualified professionals hand-picked by our selection process. We do the research to understand what’s important when searching for experienced professionals — whether dentists, attorneys, or roofers — so our readers trust that when we say a company is one of the best, it is. Our proprietary research and selection process identifies the top service professionals in over 200 different industries across the top cities in the United States. Every month we help over 10M customers find the best-qualified service professional for their needs. To date, we’ve analyzed over 10M companies and have generated $200M in revenue for the local businesses we feature on our site. Visit expertise.com
CLUTCH
Is the leader in connecting global service providers with corporate buyers from around the world. The ratings and reviews platform publishes the most extensive and referenced client reviews in the B2B services market. Clutch has grown by 50% or more every year throughout the past five years and is ranked #412 in Inc.'s 2018 and #773 in Inc.’s 2019 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. and #27 in LinkedIn's list of the top 50 startups. The companies Clutch helps come from the U.S., Canada, Central, and Eastern Europe, India, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, and the Caribbean.
THE MANIFEST
Announced its list of Top 20 Public Relations Firms naming New York-based creative agency WORKHOUSE as a leader in the field demonstrating a history of excellence within the marketing and media spheres. WORKHOUSE ranked #17 out of the 20 top national Public Relations Firms by The Manifest which gathers and verifies hard data, expert insights, and actionable advice to build brands and grow businesses. Providing practical business wisdom that manifests success, the community uncovers the answers to the most pressing business questions by surveying business decision-makers and consumers. Manifest advances business savvy by gathering the latest business insights, trends, and news.
