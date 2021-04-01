Tiger Woods crash: Los Angeles police decide the reason for golfer’s automotive accident

Tiger Woods suffered serious injuries in the crash

The details of what caused Tiger Woods’ car crash will only be released if the 15-time major winner gives permission for police to share their findings.

A cause has been determined and the investigation is concluded, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Woods, 45, needed surgery after suffering a fractured leg and shattered ankle in the crash on 23 February.

“We have the contents of the black box, everything completed, signed, sealed and delivered,” said Villanueva.

“But we cannot release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision.”

Woods returned to his Florida home from hospital earlier this month, saying he would work on “getting stronger every day”.

The American former world number one, who was recovering from back surgery at the time of his accident, was found unconscious and with his face and chin covered in blood at the scene.

Los Angeles police said there was no evidence Woods had been impaired by…