Gov. Wolf Praises Biden Administration’s Bold Infrastructure Plan

Gov. Tom Wolf joined President Joe Biden in Pittsburgh today and issued the following statement on the president’s announcement of his American Jobs Plan, which focuses on many of the same priorities that the governor has been calling for throughout this administration:

“I’m grateful that President Biden recognizes that our nation’s infrastructure, from our highways and bridges, to housing, broadband and more, demands immediate attention. These issues are critical to our public safety, our quality of life, our environment and our economy. This bold and necessary proposal will help move our commonwealth and our nation forward toward a brighter, stronger future.

“Our infrastructure is a critical component to our economic recovery. As businesses recover and our workforce grows, they depend on our vast transportation network. Infrastructure projects are also job creators, further spurring economic growth.

“Ensuring reliable broadband internet access is increasingly important for all Americans. From education and work to healthcare and social connection, this access is the key to bridging the digital divide.

“Broadband access is only truly successful if those who are living, working and learning are in stable structures. Ensuring strong and stable housing, commercial buildings and schools is critical for safety and energy efficiency.

“I share the president’s priorities, which would build on my administration’s previous Restore PA plan and current Back to Work PA plan, and I look forward to working with the Biden Administration in its efforts to make this plan a reality.

“Earlier this year I urged Congress to prioritize many of these same critical infrastructure needs for our commonwealth and I’m pleased that President Biden shares these priorities for the entire nation. I again urge Congress to make this comprehensive plan a priority so that we all can work together to help this country build back better.”