/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CWB Logos

CONTACTS:

Michael Wamsganz

Director of Commercial Banking (incoming President & CEO on May 3)

303.643.3521, mwamsganz@citywidebanks.com

Emily Rockhold

Marketing Specialist

720.317.7838, erockhold@citywidebanks.com

CITYWIDE BANKS ANNOUNCES MAJOR EXPANSION

TO ITS COMMERCIAL BANKING TEAM

Bank Names Shawn P. McGoff as New Head of Commercial Banking

and Other Key Talent Additions

March 31, 2021 – Citywide Banks announced several key additions to its Commercial Banking team this week. Shawn P. McGoff joined the bank as its new Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking. McGoff replaces Michael Wamsganz, who will transition to President and CEO on May 3, 2021. Joanne Sherwood, the bank’s current President and CEO, announced her upcoming retirement earlier this month. The bank also announced the additions of Gabriel Arebalo as Market President, Senior Vice President, Heather Loeb as Commercial Banker, Senior Vice President, Jason Wolgram as Commercial Banker, Senior Vice President, Alex Sologoub as Commercial Banker, Senior Vice President, Alexandra Werges as Commercial Banker, Senior Vice President, and Robert Avila as Commercial Banker, Vice President.

“Restructuring and service level changes at other banks are causing disruption to both customers and employees,” commented Michael Wamsganz, the incoming President and CEO at Citywide Banks. “Citywide Banks is well positioned to fill this growing gap in the Colorado market. Our reputation and history in Colorado, along with our employee culture, community involvement, and our backing with Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is attracting top banker talent across Denver. Our banker expertise, backed by Heartland’s technology, lending capability, and financial strength presents a compelling value proposition for our current and prospective customers.”

McGoff joins Citywide Banks as Head of Commercial Banking with more than 20 years of experience in leadership and business development roles. Most recently, he was the National Manager of Business Banking Specialty Regions at Bank of the West. McGoff’s background also includes four years on active duty serving our country and leading teams in the U.S. Army as a Captain in the Air Defense Artillery.

Gabriel Arebalo comes to Citywide Banks as Market President bringing over 17 years of banking experience. He was most recently the Colorado Market Region Manager at Bank of the West. Arebalo will also be joined by a team of well-established bankers in the Denver market. Jason Wolgram also brings 15 years of banking expertise and was most recently a Commercial Team Lead at Bank of the West. Heather Loeb was most recently a Commercial Relationship Manager at Bank of the West, and brings a background of more than 14 years of financial experience. Alex Sologoub, most recently the Senior Commercial Relationship Manager at Bank of the West, brings over 18 years of financial expertise. Alexandra Werges joins the Citywide Banks team with more than 10 years of related experience and was most recently a Commercial Relationship Manager at Bank of the West. Robert Avila, most recently the Director of Heartland Financial Specialized Industries, joins Citywide Banks with more than 13 years of Commercial and corporate lending experience.

Citywide Banks through its parent company, Heartland Financial USA, Inc., has been named a “Forbes Best Bank 2021.” In its annual review of the largest publicly traded banks and thrifts, Forbes ranked Heartland 52nd among a nationwide group of 100 leading banking organizations with assets ranging from $9 billion to over $2 trillion. To compile the rankings , Forbes used data collected by SNL Financial through the third quarter of 2020 on the country’s largest publicly traded banks and thrifts. The data covered 10 metrics of financial health: return on average equity; net interest margin; nonperforming loans (NPLs) as a percentage of loans; nonperforming assets as percentage of assets; reserves as a percentage of NPLs; two capital ratios (Tier 1 and risk-based); and leverage ratio. Forbes generated its ranking based on an average of the individual ranks of each metric.

About CityWide Banks

About Citywide Banks Citywide Banks, is a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF). Citywide Banks is a state-chartered, community-invested bank with assets of approximately $2.6 billion and banking centers located across Colorado's Front Range, Foothills and Mountain communities. Citywide Banks is committed to delivering responsive service, local expertise, and comprehensive financial tools for Colorado businesses and families. For more than 60 years, Citywide Banks has been dedicated to finding ways it can impact its local community and to move Colorado forward. Visit www.citywidebanks.com to learn more. Citywide Banks is a member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. About Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a $17.9 billion diversified financial services company providing commercial and retail banking, residential mortgage, wealth management, investment services and insurance services. Heartland currently has more than 130 banking locations in more than 100 communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.

Contact

Marketing Specialist

Emily Rockhold

erockhold@citywidebanks.com



