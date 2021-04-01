Eltek and Delta Electronics merger powers the next period of growth in Australia
Major power electronics & solution providers Eltek Australia & Delta Electronics (Australia) will merge on 01/04/21 as part of their long-standing integration.SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major power electronics and solution providers Eltek Australia Pty Ltd and Delta Electronics (Australia) Pty Ltd will merge on April 01, 2021 as part of their long-standing integration within Australia.
Delta Electronics is the world’s largest power supply manufacturer with core expertise in a vast array of power electronics designs with extensive global manufacturing and operations.
Eltek is a global leader in power systems with over 40 years of experience and has been a Delta Group brand since 2015. The merger of the two businesses in Australia was borne from the opportunity to better support customer needs through expanding the suite of products and services and providing greater flexibility to design. As a result, Delta Electronics (Australia) Pty Ltd, the merged entity, will be even better placed to efficiently deliver and support complete power solutions tailored to its Australian and New Zealand customers.
David Leal, Delta Electronics (Australia) country manager, commented, “This is an exciting time for our business and emphasises the long term investment into this market. Our business will continue to provide the high levels of service and support that our customers rely on. This merger is an extension of the existing relationships but also allows Delta Electronics to deliver additional value to our loyal and growing customer base in Australia and New Zealand.”
Through integrating valuable resources from both companies, the merger is mutually beneficial, unlocking huge potential to solidify Delta Electronics’ leadership and long-term growth opportunity in the region. Delta Electronics’ ability to support our customers and provide a high level of service will also be strengthened due to the greater scale of our operations, logistics capabilities and resources globally.
Delta Electronics and Eltek are dedicated to excellence, innovation, and energy efficiency in their products and solutions. Delta Electronics understands its value in the Australian market and has made signiﬁcant investments recently in its people, technology and brand. As part of the merger, Delta Electronics (Australia) has also opened a new Sydney office as its national Headquarters, which incorporates a new showroom for customers.
The merger will not alter day-to-day operations, and staff at both Delta Australia and Eltek Australia will continue to work closely with their customers, suppliers and stakeholders. Both businesses are looking forward to embracing the new opportunities that the merger will bring for both business and customers.
David Leal
Delta Electronics (Australia)
+61294794200 ext.
email us here