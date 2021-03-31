EMI Health to acquire Total Dental Administrators
The acquisition brings together two organizations focused on providing affordable high-quality healthcare benefits. Pending approval from Utah DOI.MURRAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMI Health announces that it has reached an agreement to acquire Total Dental Administrators (TDA), which has headquarters in Arizona and Utah. The acquisition brings together two organizations focused on providing affordable high-quality healthcare benefits.
TDA is a licensed insurance company that offers dental health maintenance organization (DHMO) and preferred provider organization (PPO) dental insurance plans in Arizona and Utah.
EMI Health is one of the country’s longest-standing health insurance carriers, offering medical, dental, and vision products and services to nearly 320,000 members.
“This is a strategic acquisition that will help both entities fulfill their missions of providing a wide variety of high-quality, low-cost benefit programs to as many people as possible,” said Steve Morrison, EMI Health’s president and chief executive officer. “With our combined expertise, we are in an excellent position to fulfill the insurance needs of employers and individuals.”
Jeremy Spencer, chief executive officer of TDA, stated, “This is a case of friendly competitors becoming strategic partners. Clients of both organizations can expect the same great service and support, but with expanded product offerings and system enhancements. This is great news for our members, partners, and employees.”
The purchase is pending approval of the Utah Insurance Department.
About EMI Health EMI Health is a nonprofit organization providing health benefits to nearly 320,000 members. The company has been serving the insurance needs of employers and individuals for more than 85 years by maximizing health benefits while keeping premiums at a minimum. For more information, visit https://emihealth.com.
About TDA Originally founded as a small, regional dental company, TDA has grown into a national insurance benefits company, specializing in dental, life, disability, and vision. For more information, visit https://www.tdadental.com.
